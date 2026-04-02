Adragos Pharma finalise acquisition of manufacturing site

Adragos Pharma, a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has announced that it completed the acquisition of a commercial-scale sterile fill-finish facility in Maisons-Alfort, France, from Sanofi.

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The Maisons-Alfort site is one of Europe’s largest manufacturing facilities for sterile injectables, with industrial-scale capacity for pre-filled syringes (PFS), as well as liquids and lyophilised vials.

The facility, located in the south-eastern suburbs of Paris, is regularly audited by international health authorities, including ANSM (France), NMPA (China), MFDS (South Korea), and ANVISA (Brazil), and supports the global supply of critical injectable medicines.

Dr. Andreas Raabe, founder and CEO of Adragos Pharma, said: “Maisons-Alfort is a landmark acquisition for Adragos and a defining step in our growth journey. We are adding one of Europe’s leading sterile manufacturing sites to our network. Our ambition is clear: to invest, scale, and further develop the site into a top-tier fill-finish platform. This transaction is fully aligned with our strategy to secure and expand highly differentiated pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in Europe.”

The Maisons-Alfort site employees are joining Adragos Pharma, bringing with them expertise in sterile manufacturing, ensuring full operational continuity while preserving the technical excellence built over the years. This complete talent integration represents a major strategic asset for the site's future.

This site significantly expands Adragos’ sterile injectables network, adding high-volume pre-filled syringe manufacturing capabilities to its existing vial and ampoule filling operations in Jura, Switzerland, and Livron, France. The combined platform establishes Adragos as one of the leading sterile injectables CDMOs in Europe.

Moritz Hafner, partner at FSN Capital (investment advisor to FSN Capital VI), added: "This acquisition is a significant step in our strategy to build Adragos into a leading player in the European pharmaceutical CDMO market. The Maisons-Alfort site is a strong strategic fit – it enhances Adragos’ sterile injectables capabilities and adds a highly experienced team that will further strengthen the Adragos platform. We are very proud of the trust that Sanofi places in Adragos to continue producing life-saving medicine. We look forward to the journey ahead with the Adragos management team as we continue to grow and serve the increasing customer demand for high-quality pharmaceutical products."