Advance Lifts highlights electric tilters

Advance Lifts, a North American manufacturer of industrial scissor lift tables and dock lifts, highlights its Electric Tilters (TT), electric hydraulic tilt tables designed to position bins, totes and containers at ergonomic angles for safer, more efficient work at production and assembly workstations.

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Designed for point-of-use material handling, Electric Tilters TT tip containers toward the operator to help reduce bending, stretching and repetitive reach-in motions common in assembly cells, kitting areas and packing stations.

Electric Tilters TT use an electric over hydraulic power unit connected to facility power, delivering smooth, controlled tilt motion with minimal operator effort and repeatable performance throughout the shift. Each model provides an ergonomic tilt range that presents container contents within easier reach while maintaining load stability and control, helping improve operator comfort and support plant safety initiatives in highly repetitive environments.

Built for continuous-duty industrial use, Electric Tilters feature heavy-duty construction and an integrated hydraulic system designed to reduce leak points and support cleaner operation around the workstation. Multiple capacities and platform sizes allow users to match the tilter to specific load sizes and container footprints, supporting a wide variety of bins, totes and containers across many applications.

At production and assembly workstations, Electric Tilters help improve pick rates, assembly efficiency and operator comfort by positioning parts at an optimal working angle. In warehousing and distribution environments, they enhance access to container contents during order picking, kitting and packing tasks, while also supporting applications such as liquid dispensing where controlled presentation of materials is important.

Advance Lifts backs Electric Tilters with a one-year parts and labour warranty and a 10-year, 250,000-cycle structural warranty, reinforcing the long-term durability of the equipment in demanding industrial settings.