Almac Pharma Services opens doors on £65m manufacturing facility

Almac Group has announced the official opening of a new £65m commercial manufacturing facility for Almac Pharma Services at its global headquarters in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

The new 100,000sq ft facility enhances existing capabilities in commercial manufacture of oral dose treatments for a variety of therapeutic areas. The high-specification production suites, managed by Almac Pharma Services’ experienced scientific and operational teams, are fully equipped with the latest in pharmaceutical manufacturing technology and includes an extension to current production scales of potent and highly potent drug products.

Construction of the building was completed in late 2024 and following successful completion of validation activities, manufacture of GMP batches will commence next week (18th March) in the regulatory approved facility. This Centre of Excellence has been designed with flexibility and a wide range of uses in mind and includes opportunities for partner companies to install custom and / or dedicated technology tailored to their individual and emerging pipeline needs.

"We are thrilled to officially open our new commercial manufacturing facility at our global headquarters site," John McQuaid, president and managing director, Almac Pharma Services. "This investment underscores our commitment to supporting our clients' growing needs with the highest level of service and expertise.

“The new facility not only expands our range of capabilities but also reinforces our position as an industry leader in pharmaceutical development and commercial manufacturing with an ability to tailor our services to suit individual products. It also demonstrates our commitment to working in true partnership with our clients as we support them in bringing important new therapies to the patients we serve."

This £65 million investment by Almac Pharma Services in Craigavon marks a significant milestone in Almac Group’s ongoing global expansion programme. Almac initially committed to £250 million in capital investment and a growth of 1,800 new jobs across the Group globally in 2022. Since then, the Group has increased its projected investment figure to over £400 million.