Amazon Filters to showcase filter products at Singapore show

Amazon Filters, a British manufacturer is to showcase filter products and solutions for the global pharmaceuticals sector at an international trade show in Singapore.

× Expand Amazon Filters

Team members from Amazon Filters will be at the ISPE Singapore Conference and Exhibition to discuss how the firm’s process filters and housings support critical pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications.

ISPE, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, will welcome more than 2,000 attendees including around 100 sponsors and exhibitors to the event, taking place at the Suntec Convention & Exhibition centre from 27 to 29 August 2025.

Forty-year-old Amazon Filters took part in ISPE’s European annual conference in London in May 2025, but this is the firm’s first time at the Society’s annual Singapore gathering.

On the exhibition team are Kuala Lumpur-based process engineer Muhamad Syakir Samsudin and Asian regional business development manager Mohamed Nizam Mohamed Hanifa.

They will be joined by Stuart Thomson, associate director at BHF Technologies, Amazon Filters’ pharma distributor for the Singapore region market.

Nizam said: “ISPE Singapore is designed to broker industry connections and highlight the latest in pharmaceutical practices and services. It is an ideal opportunity for us and BHF Technologies to engage with industry leaders in the pharmaceuticals sector including drug manufacturers, supply chain firms, research organisations and regulators.”

The Singapore show continues a busy period of exhibitions in the pharmaceutical industry for Amazon Filters.

As well as the two ISPE events, the firm had stands earlier this year at the InterPhex expo in New York and the Making Pharmaceuticals show in Coventry, UK.

Nizam added: “One of the main themes we’ve had excellent feedback on this year has been how our extensive filter ranges and standard and customised housings support sustainable API production. That includes the containment and processing of speciality chemicals for the making of sterile products and high-potency APIs.”

Amazon Filters has already signalled plans for continued engagement with the pharmaceuticals sector by confirming its presence at ISPE’s next European conference which takes place in Denmark in 2026.

Founded in 2000 and with a head office in Australia, BHF Technologies is a leading supplier of filtration and purification solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

With over 25 years of experience, BHF has built a strong reputation in the API, pharmaceutical and biotech industries, supporting high-performance, compliant processes for contamination control and product integrity.

The company’s trusted partnerships with major pharmaceutical, biotech and API organisations reflect its deep technical expertise and commitment to quality in highly regulated environments.