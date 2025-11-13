Antares Vision Group showcases at Pack Expo Las Vegas

Antares Vision Group, a technological partner in the digitalisation of products and supply chains for companies and institutions, demonstrated its set of equipment solutions for prefilled syringe processing at Pack Expo Las Vegas.

In showcasing its deep bench of systems for one of pharma’s fastest-growing niches, the company placed on full display its ability to provide flexible processing solutions that address various precision-centric requirements in prefilled syringe production.

To ensure the proper commencement of prefilled syringe processing, Antares Vision Group offers precision upstream handling solutions. At Pack Expo, the company demonstrated the Automatic Denester AD-300, ideal for denesting syringes and meticulously feeding them for downstream processes such as inspection, plungering and labelling. The machine’s servomotor-driven, robot arm-enabled operations guarantee gentle handling, with syringes conveyed via a dedicated guide rail for consistent, metered output. Empty nests and tubs can then be conveyed separately for reunification and repurposing.

At the show, the denesting unit was paired with the ETFS-300 Syringe Labeler, which provides automatic wrap-around labelling and plunger rod insertion. Multifunctional and compact, the unit provides thermal transfer printing and an Antares Vision camera system for complete print control, precision label application and tight-tolerance plunger rod insertion.

Following plunger rod insertion driven by a mechanical pick and place system, the unit applies labels with equally exacting accuracy. The ETFS-300’s label dispenser is equipped with a servomotor for premium precision, and a rejection system flags syringes with missing plunger rods and/or labels. Among other benefits, by combining two critical processes in one compact design, the machine maximises floorspace productivity in increasingly crowded manufacturing environments.

Prefilled syringes inspection and leak detection systems

For seamless prefilled syringe quality control, Antares Vision Group also provides a wide array of inspection and leak detection solutions – ranging from manually-operated units for small batches to automatic, 100% systems for high-speed, high-volume processing. Solutions for both sides of this throughput spectrum were on display at Pack Expo. In the high-volume category, Antares Vision Group introduced the VRI VI-060S, a 100% visual rotating inspection and leak detection system that utilises advanced high voltage technology to achieve unsurpassed quality control standards.

The unit’s main carousel provides single-point product handling for constraint-free optical setup and exemplary upper area detection, while a secondary carousel ensures the remainder of a prefilled syringe’s complex surface is intricately examined for container damage, foreign particles and leaks. Capable of inspecting up to 400 glass or plastic prefilled syringes per minute, the VRI VI-060S can detect a wide array of internal particles – from reflecting to nonreflecting, and from light floating fibres to heavy particles – as well as monitor fill level accuracy and potential cosmetic defects for various syringe components.

For smaller batches and secondary/supporting inspection operations, Antares Vision Group’s Easy TB Manual Visual Inspection Station allows precision inspection for prefilled syringes and other common pharma containers and delivery systems – including vials, bottles, cartridges and ampoules. Syringes are loaded on a bottom plate and held in stable position by a height-adjustable top tailstock. Advanced lenses, bottom/back lighting options, light intensity tuning, spinning speed controls, and tools to minimise contrast and reflections all combine to provide efficient, precision inspection in one compact unit.