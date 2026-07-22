Arterex Tecate announces opening of ISO Class 8 cleanroom facility

Arterex, a medical device developer and contract manufacturer, has announced the opening of its new 9,000-square-foot ISO Class 8 cleanroom in its Tecate, Baja California, Mexico facility.

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This major expansion strengthens the company’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and reinforces its commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term growth within the medical device industry. The expansion was necessary to meet growing customer demand.

The newly inaugurated clean room has been purpose-built to support moulding and extrusion operations, as well as the assembly of medical devices, meeting the stringent environmental and regulatory standards required for high-precision manufacturing. This strategic investment expands Arterex Tecate’s production capacity while ensuring rigorous contamination control and consistent product quality for its customers.

“This expansion represents a significant milestone for Arterex Tecate and reflects our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer success,” said Bill Gerard, president North America of Arterex. “The addition of this Class 8 cleanroom allows us to better serve our customers’ evolving needs in the medical device sector, where precision, cleanliness, and reliability are critical.”

With this addition, Arterex Tecate enhances its ability to deliver end-to-end manufacturing solutions, combining engineering expertise, scalable production, and rigorous quality controls in a controlled environment. The facility is equipped to support complex, high-volume programs while maintaining full compliance with industry standards for medical device manufacturing.

The opening marks an important step forward in Arterex Tecate’s growth trajectory, positioning the site as a premier hub for high-quality medical device manufacturing services in the region. It also reflects the dedication and expertise of the Tecate team, whose efforts were essential in executing this expansion successfully.