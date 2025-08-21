Asymchem advances flow chemistry capabilities at UK Sandwich site

Asymchem, a company in contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) solutions, has announced an expansion of its flow chemistry capabilities at its Sandwich, UK facility.

This milestone marks the first deployment of Asymchem’s proprietary and CE marking flow equipment in the Western market that further strengthens the company’s position in the adoption of advanced flow chemistry technologies.

The newly commissioned suite includes several lab-scale flow equipment and modules designed to enable a wide array of advanced continuous manufacturing processes. Key platforms now operational at the Sandwich site include plug flow reactors (supporting both low and high temperature applications), a heterogeneous hydrogenation platform, a biocatalysis platform for immobilised enzyme applications, a Grignard synthesis and reaction platform, and a versatile ‘plug and play’ control system. This strategic investment not only establishes the foundation for fully integrated lab and plant operations at Sandwich but also paves the way for future expansions at pilot and commercial manufacturing scales.

The Sandwich site now serves as an innovation hub where client projects are rapidly advanced and evaluated within a rigorously controlled laboratory environment, enabling efficient process refinement. Upon achieving the desired performance and quality benchmarks, Asymchem delivers customised equipment solutions for seamless on-site implementation at client facilities.

Continuous manufacturing: Delivering safety, efficiency, and sustainability

Continuous manufacturing has become widely recognised across the pharmaceutical industry for its transformative impact. Asymchem emphasises several core benefits realised through its advanced flow platforms:

Enhanced process safety: Superior control of exothermic and hazardous reactions reduces operational risks.

Improved efficiency and consistency: Precision control leads to greater reaction efficiency and product uniformity.

Reduced environmental footprint: Lower solvent and energy requirements support the company’s commitment to greener chemistry.

Integrated differentiation: End-to-end flow chemistry solutions

Asymchem differentiates itself through its unique ability to support the entire process development lifecycle. The company’s in-house expertise encompasses route scouting, process development, and scale-up—all tightly integrated with bespoke equipment manufacturing capabilities. This synergy enables Asymchem to provide solutions and equipment tailored to the individual requirements and production scales of each client, from early-stage laboratory development to full commercial manufacturing.

The application of flow equipment at the Sandwich site aligns seamlessly with Europe’s stringent regulatory standards. Asymchem’s flow equipment is designed by a dedicated engineering team and has been successfully CE certified with the approval process completed within one month.