Atlas Copco expands oil-free compressor range

Atlas Copco has expanded its oil-free compressor range, including models specifically designed to meet the stringent air purity and reliability demands of pharmaceutical manufacturing environments.

The latest additions include the ZR/ZT 30-55 FLX dual-speed rotary tooth compressors, the ZR/ZT 30-50 VSD+ rotary tooth compressors, the robust ZT 200-355 VSD+ and the ZR 200 - 315 VSD STD rotary screw compressors. All of these compressor ranges offer substantial total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits, addressing the specific requirements of industries that demand stringent air purity standards.

The ZR/ZT 30-55 FLX compressors are the first dual-speed oil-free compressors. They achieve "exceptional" efficiency by operating at two different motor speeds, cutting energy consumption compared to traditional fixed-speed compressors. Independent drive trains combined with optimised airflow result in up to 9% lower energy consumption, up to 70% reduced unload power, and a 15% increase in air output compared to fixed-speed models.

Atlas Copco’s ZR/ZT 30-50 VSD+ compressors are particularly suited for operations that require continuous delivery of high-quality compressed air where contamination risk needs to be zero. These compressors feature Atlas Copco’s innovative NEOS Next VSD technology, offering energy savings of up to 15% and an 18% reduction in installation footprint. The dual NEOS drive system dynamically adjusts motor speeds, optimising efficiency across varying air demand scenarios to ensure consistent and reliable performance.

Designed for larger manufacturing operations, the ZT 200-355 VSD+ rotary screw compressor range enhances performance through advanced features, including up to a 13% reduction in footprint, extended service intervals, high-efficiency screw elements, and permanent magnet motors. Integrated NEOS inverter technology boosts airflow by up to 20%, improves turndown capacity by 10%, and achieves up to 16% better specific energy requirement (SER) performance, compared to previous models

Finally, the new ZR 200-315 (VSD) oil-free rotary screw compressor models provide up to 14% improvement in flow rates and an up to 7% increase in overall efficiency, which translates into better performance and operational savings for large compressor users who demand clean, reliable compressed air.

“Our latest oil-free compressors reflect Atlas Copco’s ongoing commitment to delivering leading energy efficiency and superior air quality, essential for maintaining productivity standards in demanding environments,” said Scott Harrison, business line manager at Atlas Copco Compressors. “These new models reinforce our leadership in oil-free compressed air technology, enabling our customers to reduce operating costs, enhance sustainability, and achieve notable energy savings.”

All compressors are equipped with Atlas Copco’s intuitive Elektronikon monitoring system, providing optimal performance, reliability, and energy management through advanced control algorithms and real-time operational data visualisation. Designed for straightforward maintenance, strategically placed components simplify servicing tasks, significantly reducing downtime and operational disruptions.