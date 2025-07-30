Atlas Copco unveils enhanced TCX chiller range

Atlas Copco has launched its upgraded TCX series of industrial chillers, developed to meet the precise cooling demands of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

× Expand Atlas Copco

The range now uses R32 refrigerant, which has a significantly lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) than previous-generation refrigerants. Combined with advanced cooling technology and superior energy efficiency, the upgraded TCX chillers enable manufacturers to maintain product quality, reduce operational costs and lower their environmental impact.

The TCX chiller series provides an expanded cooling capacity range from 13 kW up to 115 kW, it is designed to be an ideal solution for industries requiring precise temperature control.

Chris Ferriday, business line manager for process cooling solutions at Atlas Copco, said: “The transition to R32 refrigerant represents a significant advancement for our TCX chiller line. It allows our customers to lower their carbon emissions without compromising efficiency or reliability. The high Seasonal Energy Performance Ratio (SEPR) achieved by these new chillers further underscores our commitment to energy-efficient solutions that help businesses meet their long-term sustainability goals.”

The latest TCX chillers incorporate scroll compressors and brazed plate heat exchangers, enhancing energy transfer efficiency and ensuring reliable performance even under demanding operational conditions. Optional EC brushless fans provide additional energy savings by reducing electricity consumption, while advanced electronic expansion valves offer precise refrigerant control, contributing to optimised operational efficiency.

Additionally, microchannel condensers included in the TCX series aim to deliver improved thermal efficiency with a significantly lower refrigerant charge requirement. This further minimises environmental impact and aligns with global regulatory trends aiming to reduce refrigerant usage.

Atlas Copco has designed the TCX chillers with durability in mind, using corrosion-resistant materials and offering various configurations tailored to diverse industrial applications. Integrated Smartlink connectivity facilitates remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and detailed operational analytics, enabling real-time system optimisation and significantly reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

The compact design of the TCX chillers ensures straightforward installation, making them suitable for new projects as well as retrofits. This flexibility provides businesses with a practical pathway to upgrade or expand their cooling capabilities without extensive structural modifications.

Ferriday concludes: “The enhanced TCX chillers provide businesses with the opportunity to realise substantial cost savings through energy efficiency and reduced maintenance requirements. Our customers can confidently invest in a solution that is not only future-proofed against regulatory changes but also designed to deliver reliable, long-term performance.”