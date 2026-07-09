Autolomous and Cellular Origins announce end-to-end integration

Autolomous and Cellular Origins has announced end-to-end integration of their respective platforms, bringing full automation and digitisation to the entire cell therapy manufacturing process.

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This new scalable approach creates a connected manufacturing environment that gives developers greater standardisation, traceability and control across the entire manufacturing process.

Cellular Origins’ Constellation(R) automated platform enables low-risk cell therapy manufacturing, integrating mobile robotics, existing bioprocessing technologies and sterile fluid transfer into a coordinated operation. Its flexible, modular architecture allows developers and manufacturers to scale manufacturing capacity as demand grows while maintaining standardised processes, avoiding therapy redevelopment and reducing scale-up risk.

Autolomous’ digital autoloMATE(R) platform enables real-time data exchange and integration across existing software and AI systems, as well as devices and robotic platforms across the entire manufacturing process and supply chain, while safeguarding intellectual property. The modular architecture allows each deployment to be configured to customer needs.

The combined solution overcomes fragmentation, limited visibility, and the absence of standardised, interoperable data flows without replacing existing processes, enabling manufacturers to scale to commercially viable levels. First integrations have already been achieved at the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Digital and Automation Testbeds, as part of an InnovateUK-funded project.

"Scientific ambition has never been the bottleneck in bringing innovative cell therapy to patients, but the delivery infrastructure has brought many challenges," said Alexander Seyf, CEO of Autolomous. "Together with Cellular Origins, we enable fast and efficient scaling from research through to patient administration, ensuring standardisation, automation and digitisation across the entire process."

Edwin Stone, CEO of Cellular Origins added: “Scaling cell therapy manufacturing is not just a question of employing automation; it requires a manufacturing system that can evolve with demand. Our collaboration with Autolomous – and joint work with the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult – clearly demonstrates how robotic platforms and digital infrastructure can operate as one.”