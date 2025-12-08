Autopack launches semi-automatic bucket line

Autopack has launched a semi-automatic bucket line to drive efficiency for customers in the pharmaceutical industry.

× Expand Autopack

The modular system eliminates the manual effort of separating and orientating empty buckets from a stack. It also lowers the initial cost compared to a fully automatic system.

Users can construct a bucket line suited to their specific needs. This can consist of a bucket de-nester, bucket sealer, filling system, lid de-nester and lid pressing roller. Each item can be added later if required. The line is usually built around the filling system of choice, liquid doser, powder filler or a range of weighing options. The user-friendly semi-automatic operation is based on manual infeed and outfeed of containers.

“There are numerous advantages to automate but not every business has the same needs, so the semi-automatic route is often a good starting point,” said Autopack managing director Wayne Kedward. “Our semi-automatic bucket line is well placed to help businesses take their first step on the road to automation; an affordable, bespoke and modular solution.”

The most popular line-up of equipment available on the line includes a Lid Pressure Roller for round, square, oval and rectangular buckets up to 400mm in diameter. The driven pressure drum for sealing the bucket can be continuously adjusted in height ranging from 40mm to 400mm using a handwheel with a height indicator.

The pressure roller is equipped with an input guide plate at the front and rollers at the rear to prevent the buckets from tipping over. Other benefits include the 1,000mm conveyor belt, which is driven by a drum motor and made from blue plastic modular links.

In addition, the integrated weigh cell with advanced software controls the delivery of the product into the bucket maximising speed and accuracy. The filing operation can be performed manually via push buttons or automatically via the autoFill function with the filling process starting automatically when the correct container is detected.

The stand beside the column can be manually adjusted in height for optimal alignment with the dosing valve. The weighing platform (400x400mm, height

approximately 800mm) can include a central drain hole for spilled liquids or a recovery tray for powders and solids. Constructed from stainless steel 304, it is easy to clean and resistant to intensive industrial use.

“The modular options for the semi-automatic bucket line give customers flexibility, as well as improved speed and efficiency,” added Jonathon Stewart, Autopack UK sales director. “At time when manufacturers from all industries are feeling the pinch, solutions to reduce costs and wastage can make a real difference.”