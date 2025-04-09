BDD Pharma opens GMP manufacturing facility

BDD has opened its 122m² GMP manufacturing facility at BioCity near Glasgow, following an inspection by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) in March 2025.

Two years in the making, the development of the facility was facilitated by a funding round of £2 million from existing investors led by the world’s longest running angel investment syndicate, Archangels, with Scottish Enterprise and new investor, British Business Bank.

Constructed by cleanroom specialists Guardtech Group, the GMP facility expands BDD’s manufacturing capabilities and clinical testing services, supporting research and development for small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies. It also underpins BDD’s lean clinical development approach, enabling rapid clinical readouts while maintaining unwavering quality in each project delivered.

Based in Scotland, BDD is a privately owned company, whose mission is to speed up the development of new medicines for the improvement of patient lives by combining rapid early clinical testing with an unrivalled knowledge of how dosage forms work in the body.

Stephen Clarke, head of quality at BDD, said: “This new additional facility provides a wonderful opportunity to generate even quicker reliable data on the safety and effectiveness of these newly developed medicines. That in turn will lead to new medicines getting into patients quicker and so improve patient health sooner, which benefits all of society.

“The outcome of the recent UK Government Inspection provided a high level of independent confidence that we are doing all the correct things, in the correct way, consistently.”