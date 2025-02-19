Betacom and Siemens launch platform to accelerate manufacturing innovation

Betacom has announced a partnership with Siemens Industries. The companies have deployed a private 5G network platform at MxD (Manufacturing x Digital), the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing in Chicago.

The platform is the first complete private wireless network to operate behind a Siemens firewall, demonstrating the future of secure enterprise connectivity.

"Manufacturing enterprises need more than just network connectivity – they need a complete solution that seamlessly enables Industry 4.0 applications while maintaining total control of their data and operations," said Johan Bjorklund, CEO of Betacom. "By partnering with Siemens at MxD, we're providing manufacturers with a blueprint for digital transformation, combining our private 5G expertise with Siemens industrial automation leadership to create a truly comprehensive platform for smart manufacturing innovation."

The platform demonstrates how enterprises can:

Deploy complete private wireless infrastructure behind their firewall

Maintain full control of network operations and connected devices

Enable seamless integration of Industry 4.0 applications

Ensure end-to-end security across OT and IT environments

Developed specifically for Siemens U.S. manufacturing initiatives, the solution features:

CBRS spectrum deployment in the coveted 3.55GHz – 3.7GHz range

Advanced security framework developed with the MxD Cybersecurity Institute

Proprietary cybersecurity built on 3GPP standards

NIST framework compliance and Zero Trust Principles

Betacom AirGap Protection for complete network segmentation

"This deployment represents a significant milestone in manufacturing innovation," said Joel Green, wireless business development at Siemens Industries. "The platform gives our customers the security and control they need while enabling the full spectrum of Industry 4.0 applications that drive operational excellence."

Industries benefiting from this complete private 5G solution include manufacturing, logistics, defence contractors and supply chain operations. The MxD facility showcases practical applications including: