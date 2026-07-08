Boehringer Ingelheim standardises plant maintenance globally with osapiens

Boehringer Ingelheim has selected the osapiens HUB for Maintenance as the frontline mobile platform for its maintenance teams to plan, execute and document production-critical maintenance work across its regulated manufacturing operations.

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Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies with more than 54,000 employees active in human and animal health, operates a global production network with the complex requirements and high standards typical of the pharmaceutical industry. Integrated with SAP S/4HANA as the company's digital backbone, the osapiens HUB provides a common global template that harmonizes processes across sites. It connects planners, technicians and site teams around the same work, asset and execution data.

Following the completion of GxP validation and integration with SAP S/4HANA, the first production site in Spain is now live. The solution will be rolled out across Boehringer Ingelheim's global production network and connected systems through a multi-year program.

One platform for planning, execution and documentation

The mobile-first platform gives maintenance teams one intuitive solution to plan, coordinate, execute and close out work. “Technicians have the information they need at the point of execution, while planners and site teams gain greater visibility into work progress and completion”, said Natalia Perez, sr. principal system analyst and project manager for the implementation of osapiens HUB at Boehringer Ingelheim “By bringing planning, execution and documentation into one connected workflow, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to increase process efficiency, reduce administrative effort, improve the quality and availability of maintenance data, and support safe and reliable plant operations”.

Integrated with SAP S/4HANA and GxP-validated

Maintenance orders, technical asset information, parts, procedures and work instructions are made available through the osapiens HUB for Maintenance. Work confirmations, time recordings, spare-part consumption, inspection results and supporting documentation are captured in the field and transferred back to the relevant central systems. The validated implementation includes controls and functionality designed to support applicable requirements of 21 CFR Part 11, including traceable electronic records, audit trails and electronic signatures.

From Spain to a global rollout

The successful pilot at the production sites in Spain demonstrated the global solution in day-to-day operations. Building on these results, Boehringer Ingelheim and osapiens will now extend the osapiens HUB for Maintenance to production sites worldwide. The solution combines standardised, best-practice maintenance processes with the flexibility to address site-specific operational, technical and regulatory requirements.

"Our goal is to make maintenance work easier to execute, more consistent and fully traceable across our production network," said Dr. Lucia Crespo Campo, head of IT operations & laboratories – engineering operations at Boehringer Ingelheim. "With osapiens, our teams get fast access to the right information and an intuitive way to complete their work, without compromising the controls required in a regulated production environment. With the site in Spain now live, we have established a strong foundation for the next locations."

Built for regulated production environments

The osapiens HUB for Maintenance supports maintenance teams wherever work takes place, including controlled production areas and environments with limited connectivity. Its configurable architecture enables common global processes while accommodating local operational requirements.

"Maintenance teams should be able to focus on keeping production running reliably, not navigating disconnected systems or chasing information," said Daniel Schwarz, co-founder at osapiens AssetOps GmbH. "Together with Boehringer Ingelheim, we have brought the frontline workflow, SAP integration and validated controls into one scalable platform. The successful implementation in Spain proves the model and sets the foundation for the wider deployment."