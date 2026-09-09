Bracco expands BubbleGen Cell Selection with CD3+ T Cell Isolation Kit

Bracco Imaging, a pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative healthcare solutions, has announced the expansion of its BubbleGen cell selection portfolio with the launch of the BubbleGen CD3+ T Cell Selection Kit.

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The kit, built on Bracco's microbubble technology, can enable new cell therapy workflows, including a highly scalable and cost-effective approach to manufacturing CAR-T cell therapies. This marks the first of multiple planned expansions of the BubbleGen family of cell selection solutions following the launch of its early access program in May this year.

Cell selection is a critical step in cell therapy manufacturing, but the industry standard magnetic bead-based approach adds complexity, time, and cost to workflows – the enemies of scale. The BubbleGen platform is Bracco’s response to industry demand for non-magnetic bead-based alternatives, providing a gentle selection method that minimises cell perturbation for more reliable downstream applications. At the core of this workflow is a deflatable microbubble technology that eliminates concerns around bead detachment, magnetic residuals, and cell loss in columns, enabling more efficient development of cell therapies from CAR-T to TCR-T.

BubbleGen CD3+ Cell Selection Kit is a scalable, ready-to-use solution designed for CD3+ T-cell isolation through a simplified, bead-free workflow. The kit supports applications and programs including:

T cell isolation and T cell depletion

CAR-T and TCR-T development

T cell process development workflows

The solution is designed to provide researchers with flexibility as therapeutic targets and manufacturing requirements evolve. “Cell therapy manufacturing requires technologies that can scale with the growing demands of the industry while reducing complexity and cost,” said Sophie He, vice president of Cell Therapy, Bracco Imaging. “The expansion of the BubbleGen portfolio reflects Bracco’s commitment to advancing practical solutions for cell therapy developers as they move toward GMP manufacturing. By providing a ready-to-use CD3+ selection kit, we are helping researchers accelerate process development today while building a foundation for the next generation of cell therapies.”

“Cell therapy developers face increasing pressure to streamline manufacturing processes while maintaining high cell quality and consistency,” said Thierry Bettinger, R&D director, Bracco Research Center Geneva. “BubbleGen provides researchers with a magnetic bead-free approach that combines workflow simplicity with the flexibility needed to support emerging cell therapy applications. By offering a ready-to-use CD3+ solution, we are giving researchers tools that can address current needs, extending the flexibility for many therapeutic targets and workflows.”

BubbleGen technology uses antibody-targeted lipid microbubbles to selectively bind desired cell populations. Following separation, the microbubbles naturally dissipate, leaving selected cells free of magnetic particles. The technology supports rapid separation, compatibility with existing cell therapy workflows, and downstream applications such as phenotypic characterisation, gene editing, gene expression analysis, and functional testing.