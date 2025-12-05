Buckland Group launches new medical CMO

Buckland Group

The Swindon facility has played an important role within BD’s global network for over two decades, supporting the production of advanced drug-delivery systems. As part of BD’s ongoing network strategy to optimise and consolidate manufacturing operations, the site will continue to supply BD products through a partnership with Quvara Medical.

Quvara Medical joins the Buckland portfolio, along with Hi-Technology Group Ltd (Hi-Tech), which acquired Sabre Plastic Mouldings Ltd (Sabre) in a deal in March 2024, further enhancing the Group’s manufacturing and engineering offering. The Swindon site acquisition ensures continuity of quality and capability, while enabling the facility to expand its services to additional pharmaceutical and medtech clients.

“Quvara Medical is founded on three pillars: Quality, Validation, and Regulatory Approval,” said Neil Sibley, CEO of Quvara Medical & Hi-Tech Group. “We offer clients the speed, agility, and compliance they demand, built on decades of manufacturing excellence. This is a contract manufacturing organisation partner that combines trusted systems with fresh energy and innovation.”

Paul Bragg, managing director of Buckland Group, said: “This acquisition is part of our strategy to build specialised, sector-leading businesses under the Quvara Group banner. Medical manufacturing is the first - but not the last area where we’re applying this model.”

While the market is consolidating, Quvara Medical offers an alternative: a nimble, EU-based CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organisation) with deep regulatory expertise and scalable capacity. Rather than contributing to consolidation, it provides choice and flexibility in a tightening landscape.

Quvara’s USP lies in its ability to deliver GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice)-compliant, ISO 13485-certified manufacturing at both clinical and commercial scale. Quvara’s new site is also certified to ISO 14001 and 45001 standards, highlighting the compliance and commitment that Quvara has with sustainable Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) standards for the site’s operation. The site’s automated moulding lines and validated cleanroom assembly processes are designed to meet the evolving needs of pharma and medtech innovators.

The launch positions Quvara Medical as a UK and EU-based CMO capable of supporting both clinical-scale and commercial-scale manufacture for pharma and medtech companies seeking a reliable partner in an increasingly consolidated market.