Clariant expands PEG manufacturing into North America

Clariant is expanding its Clear Lake site to include excipient GMP-compliant manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade polyethylene glycol (PEG) excipients, aiming to improve their availability and reliability for North American customers, with extended reach to Latin America.

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The multi-phase expansion addresses critical industry priorities around supply-chain security, continuity, and responsiveness while demonstrating Clariant's long-term strategic commitment to the US pharmaceutical market.

The Clear Lake facility represents Clariant's first U.S. manufacturing site dedicated to producing pharmaceutical-grade PEG excipients, marking a pivotal milestone in the company's healthcare growth strategy. By establishing regional production capabilities, Clariant is creating a more resilient, responsive supply chain infrastructure for pharmaceutical manufacturers across the region.

The Clear Lake facility will allow Clariant to deliver tangible operational benefits that directly support pharmaceutical customers' production planning and business continuity. Regional manufacturing translates to significantly shorter lead times, allowing customers to respond more quickly to market demands and reduce inventory carrying costs while offering a more competitive price value. Enhanced supply continuity provides the predictability that pharmaceutical manufacturers require for complex production schedules and regulatory compliance.

"This expansion strengthens our ability to provide reliable local supply and positions us as a true partner to the North American pharmaceutical industry," said Vaios Barlas, head of Health Care at Clariant. "In addition to greater manufacturing capacity, we're fundamentally transforming how we serve our customers by bringing production closer to their operations and accelerating more responsive, collaborative relationships."

The Clear Lake facility upgrade and operations were designed to meet the pharmaceutical industry's most rigorous quality, safety, and regulatory expectations. Excipient GMP compliance ensures that all manufacturing processes align with international pharmaceutical excipient standards, providing customers with the documentation, traceability, and quality assurance required for regulated pharmaceutical production. Clariant's pharmaceutical-grade PEGs are registered in relevant pharmacopoeias and feature negligible toxicity profiles, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.