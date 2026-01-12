Codexis expands reach of ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform

Codexis part of LGC Group, an oligonucleotide Contract Research Development and Manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), has announced they have entered into an agreement under which Axolabs will evaluate Codexis’ ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform.

This partnership provides Axolabs access to an innovative, scalable RNA manufacturing solution powered by enzymatic synthesis. The Agreement paves the way for future licensing discussions and potentially broader adoption of the platform.

“Part of our mission is to expand the reach of our ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform through collaborations with best-in-class CDMOs,” said Alison Moore, president & CEO of Codexis. “Axolabs is an industry-leading CRDMO, and we are delighted to enter into this partnership with them to enable more efficient manufacturing of oligonucleotide therapeutics that address large markets.”

Kathleen Campau, senior director of operations for Axolabs said: “This technology has the potential to be pivotal to how therapeutic oligonucleotides are manufactured at scale in the future, enabling more sustainable and cost-effective production. At Axolabs, we are committed to advancing the science behind therapeutic oligonucleotides, and this partnership builds on our long-standing legacy of technology leadership in the field”.

The Codexis and Axolabs collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to excellence and expanding access to high-quality oligonucleotide-based medicines globally.