Court Rules to protect Samsung Biologics manufacturing processes

Samsung Biologics confirmed that the Seoul High Court has ruled in the company's favour, granting an injunction prohibiting industrial action across all nine core stages of the manufacturing process at its Songdo campus.

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The ruling is intended to ensure the continuity of normal manufacturing operations and uninterrupted production.

The court, ruling on 16th October on the company's appeal, recognised these processes as protected work that are required to prevent the deterioration or spoilage of raw materials and products. During any industrial action, manufacturing operations must continue with the same staffing levels, working hours, production scale, and duty of care as under normal operating conditions.

The ruling covers flask culture, bioreactor culture, harvest, media preparation and supply, chromatography, viral filtration, concentration and buffer exchange, drug substance filling, and buffer preparation and supply.

Earlier in April, the trial court ruled that the injunction should apply to at least the final three stages of the manufacturing process. This time, the restriction on industrial action has been extended to all nine stages.

"Biologics manufacturing depends on living cells and time-sensitive steps that cannot be paused without risking the medicines patients rely on. We fully respect and welcome the court's recognition of this. Our priority remains uninterrupted, quality-assured supply for our clients and their patients, and we remain committed to dialogue with our employees toward a mutual agreement," said a Samsung Biologics representative.

Samsung Biologics continues to operate under its business continuity plans and remains in direct contact with clients.