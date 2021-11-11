CPhI Worldwide: CPhI Pharma Awards winners announced

The winners of the 18th edition of the CPhI Pharma Awards have been announced at CPhI Worldwide.

The awards, which seek to recognise excellence in pharma were held across 10 categories, ranging from advances in sustainability, Covid-19, logistics, and more.

For the CEO of the Year Award, Lynne Ann du Toit from Eurolab took it for her clear vision on what the future of cancer treatment in South Africa looks like.

Eitan Medical received the Award for Excellence in Pharma: Packaging & Drug Delivery, for its pre-filled and pre-loaded wearable drug delivery platform. The device is designed for easy, efficient, self-administered subcutaneous delivery of large volumes and high viscosity medications for use in homecare environments.

The Excellence in Pharma: Supply Chain, Logistics, and Distribution Awards was given to Rephine Sourcing for successfully developing a Supplier Compliance Management Software. The "Rephine Catena" turns supplier qualification and daily supplier data updating into a proactive process worldwide, for the entire supply chain.

Adalvo picked up the Award for Excellence in Pharma: Sustainability for its commitment to the community, having undertaken a several notable actions in the last year.

Excellence in Pharma: Innovation in Response to Covid-19 was handed to Novavax. This award is in recognition of the company’s speed of committing to 1.1 billion vaccine doses of COVAX.

Clarus Therapeutics received the Award for Excellence in Pharma: Finished Formulation for their first-in-class therapeutic advances in addressing unmet medical needs through the development of androgen and metabolic therapies.

Catalent took the award in the Excellence in Pharma: API Development category for its programme to boost biological drug development with significant proven output.

The Excellence in Pharma: Digital Innovation winner was Viatris for developing its real-world evidence methodology for regulatory purposes in noncommunicable diseases, artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning.

BASF was chosen as the winner in the Excellence in Pharma: Regulatory Procedures and Compliance category for RegXcellenc, which provides customers with easy-to-use quality and regulatory services, untangling the complexity of providing compliance documentation in support of new and existing pharmaceutical products.

Finally, Excellence in Pharma: Manufacturing Technology and Equipment was handed to Aprecia Pharmaceuticals for its latest In-Cavity Powder Liquid 3D Printing solution.­

Tara Dougal, head of Content & Insights, Informa Markets, said: “Despite the challenges of the past 18+ months, the pharmaceutical industry has shown both incredible resilience and a continued pursuit of innovation, something which is clearly reflected in the extremely high standard of entries for this year’s CPhI Pharma Awards. I’d like to thank our sponsor, Rentschler Biopharma and especially our jury, who lent their time and expertise to assessing the many entries we received. Lastly, I’d like to extend congratulations to all of the nominees for their achievements, and of course to this year’s winners!”