Cytiva and Asimov collaborate on cell line design and process development

Asimov, the synthetic biology company advancing the design and manufacture of therapeutics, is collaborating with Cytiva to provide customers with an integrated offering for optimised biologics production.

× Expand alphaspirit.it Shutterstock Collaboration concept.

The new offering will provide seamless access to Asimov’s CHO Edge cell line development platform, Cytiva's HyClone media and feed solutions, and Cytiva’s Fast Trak process development services. Together, these services and technologies enable the expression and development of protein biologics, including complex modalities, that hold the potential to significantly impact human health.

Alec Nielsen, co-founder and CEO of Asimov, said: “Central to this collaboration is the extensive optimisation of our CHO Edge System in Cytiva’s HyClone media and feed, enabling high titer across biologic formats. By integrating a robust cell line development capability into Cytiva’s established biomanufacturing technologies, we can enhance customers’ production efficiency and accelerate their development timelines for critical therapeutics.”

Ludovic Brellier, president, Hardware Solutions, Cytiva said: “We’re two innovative players coming together to provide the technologies and services our customers need to accelerate the development of advanced therapeutics. By combining Asimov’s integrated suite of cells, genetic tools, AI models, and software with our extensive process development services, customers will have a cohesive path from development to commercialisation.”

Cell line development technology has improved substantially over the years, but the majority of complex biologics are still produced using relatively low-titer cell lines. Asimov’s CHO Edge System, which enables molecule-specific expression optimisation, significantly reduces the risk of low titer cell lines and enables customers to routinely achieve 7-11 g/L clones across biologic modalities. The system leverages a GS knock-out CHO host, a hyperactive transposase, a library of genetic elements, and advanced computational tools to design and optimise the vector. When paired with Cytiva’s Fast Trak process development services and HyClone media and feed, the new offering provides customers with a full suite of solutions from cell line development; cell culture media optimisation; analytical and stability testing; and scaling to GMP production.