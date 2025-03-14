Dyne Testing presents instrument for tension measurement

Dyne Testing, an Intertronics brand, presents the Sigma 702 Force Tensiometer from Biolin Scientific, a standalone instrument for precise surface tension and interfacial tension measurement.

The Sigma 702 Force Tensiometer features a precision balance, motorised sample stage and an intuitive user interface, meaning minimal training is required for operation.

A force tensiometer measures surface tension by determining the force required to detach a probe or ring from the liquid’s surface, that force being directly related to the liquid’s surface tension. Sigma 702 Force Tensiometer has a motorised sample stage, and an ultra-sensitive balance. The integral control screen allows you to simply set parameters and press start to conduct the measurement. The results are shown on the screen immediately after a measurement is completed.

“The Sigma 702 Force Tensiometer does a lot of the work for you and is easy to get to grips with. Once you’ve placed your beaker of sample liquid on the stage, you can push a few buttons and the measurement is complete,” said Alison Fox, Dyne sales manager at Intertronics. “As well as surface tension and interfacial tension measurement, it can measure for critical micelle concentration (CMC) and density.”

Accuracy and precision come from the simple automated process, the positioning resolution of the motorised sample stage (to 0.26μm), and the ultra-sensitive electromagnetic balance capable of measuring forces with a resolution of 0.01 mg. The Sigma 702 has a measuring range of 1-1000 mN/m with a displayed resolution 0.01 mN/m.

The Sigma 702 is a self-contained, standalone instrument, which does not require a separate computer. It comes with data collection software and, if needed, can be connected to an external computer for additional data storage and simple reporting. Alternatively, an optional printer can be attached for instant hard copy reports.

The instrument comes with both du Noüy ring and Wilhelmy plate measurement capabilities. Surface tension and interfacial tension results with the du Noüy ring are available with both Huh-Mason and Zuidema-Waters correction. In Wilhelmy plate mode, both dry taring and wet taring can be selected. Parameters for stabilisation time and surface detection limits are also adjustable according to the user’s needs and preferences.

The Sigma 702 force tensiometer is a robust, versatile instrument, offering precision and sensitivity. Measurements are automated and repeatable, reducing the human error which comes from a manual tensiometer. It enables batch testing with minimal operator input, useful for quality control applications. It is easy to use with a simple interface, and the results are shown on the screen immediately after measurement is completed.