TMA AUTOMATION Sp. z o.o. has begun production building construction in Poland

The ENGEL Group subsidiary, TMA AUTOMATION Sp. z o.o., has begun construction of a modern office and production building in the immediate vicinity of Gdansk Airport in Poland.

The strategically favourable location offers an access to various educational and training institutions, including technical universities in the region. This supports the long-term recruitment of highly qualified specialists and strengthens the ENGEL Group's position in the field of highly integrated and automated production solutions.

The background to the new building is the planned growth of TMA AUTOMATION: the workforce is to be doubled in the medium term, creating new jobs and enabling the company to expand its capacities. This in turn will benefit our customers, particularly in Poland and Eastern Europe, as TMA AUTOMATION prefers to manufacture customised automation solutions for these regions.

"With this new building, we are laying the foundation for further growth and ensuring that we can meet our customers' increasing demand for automation solutions even better," explains Walter Aumayr, vice president post merger integration of the ENGEL Group and managing director at TMA AUTOMATION.

Investing in the future

ENGEL acquired a majority stake in TMA AUTOMATION in 2022. The new building in Gdansk will intensify the collaboration between the two companies. TMA AUTOMATION remains active on the market as an independent brand. While the founders Marek Łangowski and Piotr Orlikowski will continue to manage the business, Walter Aumayr will supplement the local management team and strengthen the connection to the ENGEL Group.

"This investment clearly demonstrates our commitment to the region and our goal of driving innovation in automation," emphasises Dr Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL Group. "Automation is a central pillar of our strategy, with which we offer our customers efficient and forward-looking solutions. The new building in Gdansk is a key milestone in our long-term planning and a strong symbol of the successful partnership between ENGEL and TMA AUTOMATION."

TMA AUTOMATION: Partner for automation in injection moulding

TMA AUTOMATION specialises in the development and implementation of innovative and customer-specific automation solutions, particularly in the areas of in-mould labelling (IML), side-entry robots, palletising systems and stand-alone assembly systems. In the new building, TMA will continue to develop customised solutions to meet customers' growing requirements and ensure maximum flexibility.

"TMA's experience and expertise ideally complement ENGEL's ability to offer customised automation solutions for even more technologies from a single source. In addition, TMA AUTOMATION is an important and highly flexible local automation partner for our customers in Poland and throughout Eastern Europe," says Jörg Fuhrmann, vice president automation of the ENGEL Group.

The partnership between ENGEL and TMA began long before the majority shareholding in 2022. Together, the companies have successfully implemented numerous projects, significantly increasing production capacities and customer efficiency. The new building, which is scheduled for completion by autumn 2025, will further strengthen this collaboration to meet the increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance automation solutions.