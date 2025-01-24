Enhanc3D Genomics launches suite of 3D multi-omics solutions

Enhanc3D Genomics, an innovator in 3D genomics technology, has announced the launch of a suite of integrated multi-omics solutions to accelerate and improve the precision of drug discovery.

× Expand Owlie Productions Shutterstock drug discovery concept.

Based on the Company’s proprietary 3D genomics platform, integrated with extensive multi-omics analysis, the new 3D Multi-omic offerings provide partners with a powerful end-to-end solution to support and enhance decision-making through every stage of the drug discovery and development process.

Enhanced’s 3D Multi-omic platform is based on patented Promoter Capture Hi-C technology, "offering high-resolution", genome-wide regulatory maps of any cell type, sub-type, or state, by capturing interactions between promoters and regulatory regions. The platform is uniquely able to analyse these interactions across the entire genome within one assay. By integrating 3D genomic data and data from the 3D Multi-Omic Atlas – the Company’s extensive repository of multi-omic data across human cell types – the new solutions provide deep, data-driven insights into disease mechanisms and therapeutic opportunities.

Enhanced’s CSO, Dr. Dan Turner, will be introducing the new suite of 3D Multi-omic solutions during his presentation at Biotech Showcase, part of JPM Week in San Francisco.

The new suite of multi-omics solutions offers differentiated capabilities across the entire drug development pipeline to support partners through their drug discovery journey:

GenLinkConnect

Accelerated target identification and prioritisation.

Linking GWAS data on SNPs to their relevant genes in specific cell types. Pinpointing long-range interactions between regulatory elements and gene promoters, unlike traditional analysis methods which only uncover proximal SNP-gene interactions.

GenLinkResponse

Drug response analysis of cellular regulation.

Maps regulatory networks to uncover key epigenetic and regulatory mechanisms driving cellular responses to treatment with compounds of interest.

GenLinkProfile

Cell-specific profiling of regulatory elements and disease mechanisms to accelerate drug development.

Integrates 3D genomics interaction data with multi-omics assays to deliver high-resolution contact maps and context-aware analyses of SNP-gene interactions.

The solutions are supported by Enhanced’s advanced visualisation and data management software, GenLinkHub:

GenLinkHub

Visualisation software enabling users to pinpoint key genomic interactions and discover novel therapeutic targets.

Transforms complex multi-omics data sets into intuitive 3D representations by layering them over high resolution 3D genome maps, for easier interpretation.

Integration of highly curated public data sets and proprietary data sets to enable comprehensive data analysis.

“By harnessing the full potential of the non-coding genome our unique technology not only has the potential to accelerate the target discovery process, but can also be used to unveil new therapeutic possibilities,” said Dr. Hazel Jones, CEO of Enhanc3D Genomics. “We have shown, through existing collaborations, that we can improve both timescales and success rates of target identification and drug development using 3D multi-omics."

Dr. Dan Turner, CSO, Enhanc3D Genomics, said: “Created using data generated from our 3D genomics platform together with other multi-omic datasets, our 3D Multi-Omic Atlas provides the foundation for deep cell-specific insights into gene regulation and disease mechanisms. Offering partners access to our 3D genomics platform and 3D Multi-Omic Atlas through our new suite of integrated solutions, alongside our visualisation software, enables us to support innovators driving precision medicine approaches, to transform drug discovery and development.”