Eramol announces sterile manufacturing facility to open in 2026

Eramol, a UK-based pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has announced progress on its new sterile manufacturing facility, scheduled to open in early 2026.

Located in Sevenoaks, Kent, the facility spans 11,000 square feet, including a dedicated 1,900 square foot GMP Grade A/C cleanroom suite designed for small to medium batch production of sterile injectable products. The site will also include modern offices and client reception areas — making it a fully integrated, client-ready environment.

Eramol’s facility is purpose-built to meet the stringent requirements of the 2023 EU GMP Annex 1, incorporating industry best practices to proactively identify, control, and mitigate contamination risks. Every aspect — from cleanroom layout to environmental monitoring — has been designed to uphold the highest standards of sterility assurance and product quality. The facility will house cutting-edge equipment, including a Fedegari autoclave and high-performance isolator technology, enabling aseptic filling of sterile solutions into 2ml and 10ml vials. The equipment has been carefully selected for performance, reliability, and future scalability, ensuring clients benefit from a seamless transition from early-phase to late-phase or commercial manufacturing.

“This facility reflects our commitment to supporting clients with a flexible, compliant, and forward-thinking approach to sterile manufacturing,” said Peter Mollison, co- CEO and co-founder at Eramol. “We’ve built-in expansion capacity and the agility to scale with our partners to develop long term strategic collaborations.”

The isolator installation is scheduled for October 2025, with commissioning and qualification activities — including autoclave cycle development and performance qualification — underway from September. An MHRA inspection is anticipated by the end of 2025, enabling client onboarding soon after.