Filters to protect ‘your people, process and product’ on show at Making Pharma

Innovative filters and solutions designed to aid critical processes in pharmaceuticals manufacturing are set to feature at the forthcoming Making Pharma 2025 expo.

× Expand Amazon Filters

Amazon Filters will be at the show in Coventry, UK, to highlight the firm’s 40-year track record of providing cartridges, sanitary housings and customised solutions and support to some of the world’s biggest producers.

More than 1,700 industry professionals from around 400 companies and organisations are expected to attend Making Pharma which is this year themed on ‘compliance, innovation and sustainability’.

The two-day event features a conference and exhibition, and co-locates two separate streams, Making Pharmaceuticals and Distributing Pharmaceuticals.

Among the experts on Amazon Filters’ stand 217 will be Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Market Manager Mafalda Silva, sales manager Alexandra Foulger and sales engineer Gareth Davies.

Mafalda said: “Making Pharma is an ideal opportunity for us to meet senior decision makers and pharmaceuticals professionals face to face.

“Our headline message is ‘let us help you protect your people, your process and your product’.

“We aim to show how we can support many critical applications across specific pharmaceutical activities and the whole industry supply chain.

“We’ll discuss sustainable API production, drug development, greener pharmaceuticals, breakthrough research, supply chain integrity, regulatory compliance, how to maintain cleanroom standards and much else besides.

“In API for example, we’ll explain how our filters help to purify speciality chemicals for making sterile products, liquid creams, ointments and other production areas. We put a particular focus on containment solutions to protect operators processing high-potency APIs.

“We are all about robust design and manufacture. When it comes to critical process components, our extensive, ongoing investment programme in ‘quick and able’ production capabilities gives you peace of mind about continuity of supply.”

On display on Amazon Filters’ stand will be pleated cartridges, meltblown depth filters, membrane filters and standard and customised housings.

Filters include examples from the SupaCarb, SupaPore and SupaSpun ranges while three main housing types, 76B, SupaClean and ClearView, will be highlighted.

SupaClean is a system whereby filters are contained inside a secure bag assembly for isolation and an outer stainless-steel housing that provides the necessary pressure vessel for the filtration process. SupaClean’s pharmaceutical applications include the efficient and safe recovery of catalysts in the chemical synthesis of APIs.

76B is a single-cartridge housing manufactured to provide a 0.4µm RA crevice-free sanitary finish on all self-draining internal surfaces. The hygienic design ensures the housing is easy to clean and can be sanitised or steam-sterilised readily.

ClearView, another single cartridge housing, has a special clear bowl section for viewing the condition of the filter element. Designed specifically for use in fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals, ClearView is ideal where fluid cleanliness requires visual monitoring online.

Amazon Filters has already exhibited to global pharmaceuticals leaders at this year’s Interphex pharma and biotech event in New York.

As well as Making Pharma and InterPhex, the firm is set to exhibit at the ISPE Europe Annual Conference in London in May. ISPE is the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering.