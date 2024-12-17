Finish Thompson highlights MSDB series magnetic drive sealless centrifugal pumps

Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI) highlights its MSDB series, a line of magnetic drive sealless centrifugal pumps.

Expand Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI)

The MSDB series from Finish Thompson is ideal for pharmaceutical applications due to its ability to handle high-head, low-flow requirements, ensuring precise and reliable transfer of chemicals used in pharmaceutical processes.

The MSDB series builds on the proven DB11/15 platform, featuring a flooded suction design. Available in two models, MSDB2 with two impellers and MSDB3 with three impellers, each stage adds additional head, enabling the pumps to achieve higher heads at lower flows. This allows users to select smaller, more cost-effective pumps without compromising on performance.

The series boasts a neodymium, high-strength, magnetic drive system, ensuring reliable operation with encapsulated inner-drive magnets made from unfilled polypropylene or PVDF. The easy-set outer drive simplifies motor installation with a measurement-free setup, and the vertical installation with IEC motor compatibility provides flexibility in various setups. ISO 1940 G2.5 balancing ensures smooth, efficient operation, and with a five-year warranty, CE certification and ATEX model availability, users can have peace of mind and compliance with international standards.

The MSDB series is engineered to handle high specific gravity fluids and corrosive environments, featuring construction from durable materials such as Ryton brand polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), which includes 40% glass-filled R-4 Ryton components. Additionally, the pumps include options for stainless steel clamp rings and bronze bump rings for hazardous areas, enhancing their safety and robustness. Ideal for a variety of industries, the MSDB series is perfect for high head, low flow applications such as spray applications, filtration, and chemical delivery. The pumps offer heads up to 300 feet (91.5m), flow rates as low as 1 gpm (0.23 m3/h), and maximum working pressures up to 135 PSI (9.3 bar), making them suitable for a wide range of demanding applications.