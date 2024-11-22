FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies launches first phase of CDMO ecosystem expansion

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, advanced therapies, and oncolytic viruses, has announced that the first phase of its expansion at the Hillerød site is ready to bring the new production capacity into operation.

× Expand FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

This milestone marks the initial step in the company’s strategy to build a comprehensive global ecosystem dedicated to enhancing the production and delivery of life-saving medicines.

This first phase adds six mammalian cell bioreactors, bringing the total capacity at the Hillerød site to 12 x 20,000 L bioreactors. A previously announced major capital investment will support the next phase, which will include an additional 8 x 20,000 L bioreactors and two downstream processing streams. By mid-2025, fill/finish production is scheduled to commence, with full expansion expected to be in operation by 2026, increasing the site footprint to approximately 51,500 m² and creating up to 2,200 jobs.

“Our operations in Hillerød represent our commitment to being the world-leading partner for life — supporting our customers and their patients globally,” said Christian Houborg, site head and senior vice president of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “This expansion is a testament to our vision for introducing robust capabilities into the global biopharma landscape, ensuring the timely delivery of critical therapies to those in need.”

Since 2011, FUJIFILM Corporation has invested over $8 billion to establish a formidable global network for biologics manufacturing. This includes strategically located modular facilities designed to provide the agility needed for rapid production scaling. In 2025, operations will begin at the first phase of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ large-scale facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, further reinforcing the Company’s commitment to building its transformative ecosystem.

“The Hillerød facility is the first expansion in our global network, which will include further developments in the US, UK, and Japan,” said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “By investing in state-of-the-art facilities on both sides of the Atlantic and prioritising our workforce, we are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of our partners and the patients they serve.”

This expansion also aligns with the Company’s sustainability initiative, Partners for the Planet, which incorporates sustainable practices across all facilities. The Hillerød site has signed a ten-year Power Purchase Agreement to source all electricity from renewable sources, contributing to its silver certification from the globally recognized EcoVadis standard.

“This is just the beginning. With our Partners for Life strategy, we are dedicated to fulfilling our promises and ensuring that our global network supports the production of the life-impacting medicines that make patients’ lives better,” Lars Petersen concluded.