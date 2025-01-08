Gaelic Laboratories announces expansion

Gaelic Laboratories, a European CMO based in Ireland, has established a subsidiary in the UAE, enabling access to the Middle East market – both for Gaelic Laboratories and its marketing partners looking to access this rapidly-growing and lucrative region.

× Expand PSboom Shutterstock

The Middle East pharma market was valued at $24 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach a value of $32 billion by 2027, driven by growing populations, technological advancements, and government investments in healthcare infrastructure and access. The region’s potential has led many pharma companies to turn their attention to the Middle East, as reflected in the first CPHI Middle East event being held in Riyadh in December 2024. However, recent amendments to regulations in the Middle East included new requirements for the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) to have at least two local establishments for importing, distributing and marketing medical products. This presents a barrier to companies that don’t have a local presence in the region.

Gaelic Laboratories – a European CMO based in Ireland – has established a Commercial Arm in the UAE that enables the company to import, register, market and distribute medicines in the Middle East. With its newly opened Gaelic Drug Store LLC in Dubai, the company now has an infrastructure that enables it to market its own generic products in the region, and partner with other companies wanting to access the Middle East market.

“Gaelic Laboratories is a European manufacturer that has recognised the potential value of the Middle East market,” explains Brian Morrisey, General Manager of Gaelic Laboratories. “Our vision has always been to be a significant player in the generic pharma industry through the production of our own Beta-Lactam products, as well as contract manufacturing and testing services. Now, we are pleased to add a new service offering, as MAH partners for other high-quality pharma companies wanting to register and market their products in the Middle East.”

Adding to the company’s EU regulatory expertise at its headquarters in Ireland, he Gaelic Laboratories Scientific Office brings a full team of experts to manage access to the Middle East market, including regulatory consultants with a deep understanding of the requirements of local authorities. Gaelic Drug Store LLC then provides the company with a temperature-controlled warehouse with sufficient capacity to manage imported products – all of which are verified by an in-house pharmacist – for regional distribution.

Mohammed Bazara, Executive Committee Member, says “We had a lot of great meetings at CPHI Middle East last month, and our strategic investment in Dubai has been widely recognised as an opportunity for partnerships internationally. Our message is simple: Do you want to access the Middle East market? If so, Gaelic Laboratories can help!”