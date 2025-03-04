Getinge introduces new manual externally openable port

Getinge is introducing its new DPTE-FLEX, a manual, externally openable port.

× Expand Getinge

This new port enhances safety, efficiency, and compliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing by allowing secure, gloveless transfers, which reduces human intervention and contamination risks. This complements their existing products, the DPTE-XS and DPTE- EXO Alpha ports.

“The external handles of the DPTE-FLEX perform dual functions - unlocking/locking and opening/closing - all accessible from outside the enclosure, says Anneke Evers, director aseptic transfer portfolio at Getinge. ”When combined with a sleeveless DPTE-BetaBag, this solution improves the manufacturing processes by eliminating the need for traditional glove ports.”

Developed to align with Annex 1 guidelines, DPTE-FLEX ensures seamless compliance with regulatory requirements.

“The fully mechanical, interlocked system provides a safe and user-friendly connection and disconnection of the DPTE Beta part,” Anneke adds. “With an intuitive design, it enhances workflow efficiency while improving operator ergonomics.”

The usability and safety advantages of the DPTE-FLEX include a small footprint and the same installation diameter as the DPTE-XS Alpha port, a fully controlled alpha door movement, a large 160° opening angle and the possibility to choose a funnel and internal opening as options.

First introduced 60 years ago, Getinge’s DPTE system revolutionised sterile transfer technology. The DPTE-FLEX now expands Getinge’s range of alpha ports, offering manufacturers greater flexibility and enhanced sterility assurance across a variety of production environments.