Glatt showcases energy-optimised particle production

Glatt Ingenieurtechnik will be presenting integrated concepts combining particle design, process expertise, process and plant engineering and factory planning at POWTECH TECHNOPHARM in Nuremberg from 23 - 25th September 2025.

Energy costs are not only decisive for the final product costs in energy-intensive processes. Glatt Engineering therefore focuses on energy and CO 2 savings through energy-optimised concepts for powder synthesis, fluidised bed and spouted bed technology. These include practical options for heat recovery from process exhaust air, HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning), nozzle air generation, product streams or reaction heat. There are many potential savings, and the engineering experts can show how to use them through innovative technical approaches. A concrete example of this is the use of superheated steam for efficient spraying and drying processes in the fluidised bed.

Competent partnership for contract manufacturing

Glatt Ingenieurtechnik not only plans and implements complete production facilities, but also offers its own contract manufacturing capacities in cooperation with IPC Process-Center, whether as support from scale-up to market launch to in-house production or as a service independent of plant construction orders. IPC is part of the Glatt Group and works with customers to develop innovative, tailor-made granulates and pellets for a wide range of applications. Many years of experience enable the rapid and comprehensive implementation of new product ideas. Together, IPC and Glatt realise optimal customer solutions for food, feed and fine chemicals, as well as for the manufacture of pharmaceutical dosage forms. IPC has large-volume contract manufacturing capacities, which GIT has designed and installed as a factory planner and plant manufacturer. Customers who wish to invest in their own plant technology benefit from the know-how and smooth technology transfer within the Glatt Group.

Know-how transfer for pharmaceutical engineering

At the trade fair's Stage Talks, Glatt experts will present sustainable approaches to pharmaceutical engineering. Dirk Steinhäuser, Deputy Branch Manager at GIT Dresden, will use a case study to provide an overview of the company's structured and flexible planning approach for biotechnology projects. The biotechnology industry is dynamically developing new products for pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, food and bio-based chemicals. Fast and reliable scaling methods from laboratory to pilot scale for transfer to commercial production are crucial in this context (24 September 2025, 3:30 p.m., Stand 10-356).

Anton Kopitzsch, Team Lead Automation Engineering, Process & Plant Engineering, will devote his session to revolutionising the manufacture of solid oral dosage forms and outline fully automated batch execution in an advanced automation environment (25 September, 13:00, Stand 10-356). Glatt and Bayer's innovative approach integrates advanced intralogistics, tracking technology and data acquisition into a sophisticated automation system, enabling seamless operations, unmatched efficiency and best-of-class quality control.

As always, Glatt experts will be on hand to advise trade fair visitors across all industries and for specific applications, from product ideas to the production of functional powders, granulates and pellets.