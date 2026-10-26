Global Drain Technologies highlights 10,000 Series Hygienic Slot Drain offering

Global Drain Technologies (GDT) , a company in innovative drainage solutions, highlights the 10,000 Series Hygienic Slot Drain, a durable, versatile drainage solution engineered for pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, life sciences, and other sanitation-critical industrial applications.

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Designed for facilities where cleanability, corrosion resistance and dependable liquid management are essential, the 10,000 Series combines a stainless-steel linear trench drain with a slotted opening, built-in slope and flexible configuration options. The system helps facility teams efficiently manage liquids in production suites, equipment wash areas, utility corridors, laboratories and other areas that require reliable floor drainage.

The 10,000 Series Hygienic Slot Drain features a slotted linear trench opening that facilitates efficient drainage while preventing clogging. Available in multiple slot sizes, including 1/2", 1", and 1 1/4", the system can accommodate different drainage needs and flow rates, making it ideal for handling high volumes of liquids. The drain's standard 0.5% slope ensures effective drainage by preventing water accumulation. These features make the system well suited for GMP-focused pharmaceutical environments, where drainage must support hygienic operations and efficient washdown.

Constructed from T304 or T316 stainless steel, the 10,000 Series is designed to provide corrosion resistance and long-term durability in demanding environments. Its smooth, linear design supports efficient cleaning and reduces standing water and debris. For facilities with frequent washdown procedures, this simplifies sanitation protocols.

The drain system is designed for heavy-duty applications. It is rated for Load Class E (DIN EN 1433) and classified as Extra Heavy Duty (ASME 112.6.3), ensuring reliability under high loads. Its customisable lengths and catch basin configurations provide flexibility to meet various installation requirements, making it suitable for a wide range of facility layouts. To further enhance ease of maintenance, GDT offers a range of accessories, cleaning brushes, automatic flushing, and CIP systems, ensuring thorough and efficient cleaning.

The 10,000 Series can also be specified with GDT’s Circular Catch Basin, delivering a completely radiused no-niche design. Constructed from T304 or T316 stainless steel, the circular basin eliminates the corner edges found in conventional square basins, helping improve water flow and support GMP-oriented applications.

For pharmaceutical and life sciences facilities, the 10,000 Series offers a robust drainage option for production, formulation, washdown and equipment-cleaning areas. Its stainless-steel construction, sloped channel design and available circular catch basin can help facility teams manage liquids efficiently while supporting site-specific sanitation and maintenance programs. By pairing hygienic design features with durable, heavy-duty construction, the system provides a practical drainage solution for facilities seeking to support GMP-focused operations.

Beyond pharmaceutical and life sciences applications, the 10,000 Series is suitable for biotechnology operations, laboratories, research facilities, medical-device manufacturing, cosmetics and personal-care production, nutraceutical manufacturing, veterinary and animal-health facilities, specialty chemical operations and institutional washdown areas.