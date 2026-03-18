groninger to introduce ‘Lifecycle Solutions’ concept at INTERPHEX NYC

groninger will present a variety of pharma processing solutions that help manufacturers and CDMOs navigate growing complexity at INTERPHEX NYC, 21-23rd April.

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Solutions on display at the company’s Booth 1408 address the increasingly complex products, stricter regulatory requirements, and growing expectations around flexibility, safety, and equipment availability that define the modern industry landscape.

At the show, groninger USA will debut its newly launched service concept, “Lifecycle Solutions.” The program consolidates all services across the entire lifecycle of the company’s machines – from commissioning and continuous optimization to modernization and retrofit. In doing so, it reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to service, quality, and providing long-term solutions availability.

“Comprehensive services are no longer a nice-to-have; they are an essential part of value creation,” says Christian Thieme, vice president sales & marketing at groninger USA. “Our customers expect support to begin long before an issue arises. They expect – rightly so – proximity, rapid response, and an infrastructure that operates in real time.”

These expectations are also driving groninger’s current investments in North America. A new North American headquarters facility is under construction in Charlotte, including significantly expanded manufacturing, assembly, and service capabilities. The expansion is part of a $14.2 million investment designed to strengthen groninger’s presence in North America, including increased local production of spare and format parts, enhanced technical services, and accelerated project delivery.

“With this expansion, we’re laying the foundation the market needs now: shorter distances, direct points of contact, and on-site manufacturing that can respond within hours rather than days,” said Philipp Hauser, CEO of groninger USA.

The Lifecycle Solutions approach for the North American market is a logical next step in groninger’s strategic direction – and a significant value addition for customers.

Also at INTERPHEX, groninger will showcase a solution that has already proven itself in numerous applications: the UFVN, which addresses the upper performance segment of ready-to-use (RTU) processing. Designed for large production volumes, the groninger line offers 100% in-process control (IPC): each object is checked inline, deviations are detected in real time, and out-of-specification units are reliably rejected. This enables manufacturers and CDMOs to achieve top product quality, reproducible processes, and compliance even under demanding regulatory frameworks.

“We’re presenting this machine platform at the show because it demonstrates what’s possible when technology and experience converge: stable high performance across all RTU formats,” says Dirk Schuster, global head of sales for groninger’s Pharma division. Today, pharmaceutical companies must be able to process syringes, vials, and cartridges on a single technical platform – safely, reproducibly, and without compromising throughput or process execution.

“Our customers want to see that high performance, container flexibility, and process reliability work not just on paper but in daily production,” Schuster adds.

Beyond its booth presence, groninger will also contribute expert insights to the conference program at INTERPHEX. Julian Petersen, global head of business development pharma at groninger, will participate in a panel session exploring how technological, regulatory, and market developments are currently shifting – and what role machine engineering plays in this transformation. Increasingly, regulatory requirements are pushing expertise back toward manufacturers of filling systems, while prefilled syringes are steadily displacing vials as the dominant format. Despite this, many companies still begin development with vials and later face extensive changeovers.

“We’re seeing that early decisions on formats and technologies are increasingly determining the speed and safety of later clinical and commercial phases. When component suppliers, CDMOs, and equipment manufacturers collaborate from the start, risks can be reduced and development becomes significantly more robust,” Petersen explains.

The core of Petersen’s presentation discusses an effective approach toward strengthening such collaboration: design-verified systems that have been prequalified on state-of-the-art filling lines. For pharmaceutical companies, this means less interface work, reduced technical risk, and a much faster, scalable transition from early clinical phases into full commercial production.