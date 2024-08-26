Hapman highlights next-generation Helix Flexible Screw Conveyor

Hapman highlights its Helix Flexible Screw Conveyor, a solution engineered to enhance efficiency in material transport for the pharmaceutical industry.

× Expand IM Imagery Shutterstock

The Helix Flexible Screw Conveyor is designed to excel in a multitude of applications, from bulk material transport to precise batching and blending, effectively accommodating powders, granules, and irregularly shaped materials.

This conveyor features flexibility, utilising a helicoid screw that rotates inside a fixed tube to efficiently convey materials from point A to B. Its design allows for horizontal conveying up to 80 feet and vertical discharge heights of up to 40 feet, making it adaptable to various layouts and space constraints. The Helix is available in sizes ranging from 2.5 inches to 8 inches in diameter, with capacities from 15 to 1800 ft³/h, ensuring it meets the diverse needs of any pharmaceutical operation.

The Helix Flexible Screw Conveyor is equipped with a range of customisable options, including multiple auger types tailored for different material characteristics, such as sticky materials, fine powders, and heavy, abrasive substances. Additionally, the conveyor offers a tool-free casing removal feature for quick maintenance, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime. The Hi/Lo functionality keeps operators safely at ground level, eliminating the need for ladders or lifts, while the portable base allows for easy movement between processes, ensuring seamless integration into cleanroom environments.

For pharmaceutical operations requiring precise material dosing, the Helix is available with a Loss-in-Weight Batching option, integrating seamlessly with automated systems through programmable batch controls and built-in load cells. This feature ensures accurate dosing and consistent product quality, which is critical in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The conveyor can also be customised with various hopper designs, right-angle drives for low ceiling installations, and a centre core option to mitigate challenges when conveying dense or highly aerated materials.