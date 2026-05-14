Hongene demonstrates advanced oligonucleotide CDMO capabilities

Hongene Biotech Corporation has announced its support of SiranBio’s SA1211 program, showing how Hongene works across different stages of developing and manufacturing structurally complex oligonucleotide therapeutics.

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Hongene supported the SA1211 program with vertically integrated CDMO services spanning raw materials production, process development, analytical development, cGMP drug substance and drug product manufacturing, and regulatory and CMC support.

The program reflects the increasing complexity of next-generation siRNA therapeutics and highlights the importance of strong capabilities in synthesis, impurity control, scale-up, and clinical-stage manufacturing.

“Programs like SA1211 show where the field is heading,” said Dr. David Butler, chief technology officer at Hongene. “As siRNA designs become more complex, the bar for development and CMC execution rises with them. Our role is to give customers the technical depth and manufacturing flexibility to move these molecules forward with confidence.”

Dr. Butler added: “While SA1211 was manufactured using traditional solid-phase oligonucleotide synthesis, we are already applying our chemoenzymatic ligation platform to other complex dual-targeting siRNA programs in development. For next-generation constructs, we expect ligation to provide a highly attractive route to modular, high-purity, and scalable manufacturing.”

The SA1211 program further reinforces Hongene’s position as a specialised CDMO partner for innovative oligonucleotide therapeutics, particularly where molecular complexity and manufacturing execution are critical to program success.