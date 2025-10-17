IMA PHARMA and IMA MED-TECH showcase at CPHI Frankfurt

The pharma and medtech divisions of IMA Group introduce the All-In-One supplier specialised in designing and manufacturing machines and complete lines at CPHI Frankfurt.

× Expand IMA Group

With a strong focus on innovation, IMA also delivers projects dedicated to digitalisation, sustainability, and customer service solutions, supporting the entire pharma ecosystem towards greater efficiency and responsibility.

Here is a preview of what you will find on display:

Expand IMA Group TILE-X

Following its world premiere at Achema 2024 and recent display at Interphex NY 2025, IMA Life will showcase TILE-X, a fully gloveless solution for the filling and closing of small-batch Ready-To-Use (RTU) production. Developed in compliance with Annex 1 of the GMP guidelines, TILE-X is specifically designed for high-value products such as personalised medicines, cell & gene therapies, and ATMPs.

This modular concept handles a wide variety of RTU containers - syringes, vials, and cartridges - using electromagnetic motion technology to ensure precise, frictionless operation in a 100% gloveless environment. Both the filling nozzle changeover and the replacement of single-use microbial impactors are fully automated, ensuring maximum sterility and operator safety. TILE-X recently received the Biotech Innovation Award at Interphex NY 2025.

The IMA Life lyo specialists and aseptic processing experts are available to illustrate the unique potential of our integrated lines and isolation technologies.

Continuous Manufacturing underpins the improvement of pharmaceutical products in terms of potency, effectiveness and safety by means of accurate process control. IMA Active has been cultivating their own knowledge and are ready to welcome the demand for innovation, working together with companies and stakeholders to design the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing and taking the lead in the future of pharmaceutical technologies for OSD (Oral Solid Dosage) forms. IMA Active’s belief in and knowledge of Continuous Manufacturing have grown stronger thanks to intensive R&D work carried out on two fronts.

A more disruptive front of IMA Active R&D consists in the partnership with CONTINUUS Pharmaceuticals, a spin out of Novartis MIT centre. While on the other R&D front IMA Active works on continuous processes by revisiting current technologies, embracing a concept of Continuous Manufacturing more closely related to conventional solid forms. IMA Active proposes Continuous Manufacturing lines for compression and coating of OSD forms as a single partner of integrated solutions based on flexibility and modularity.

At this year’s CPHI edition, a dedicated Continuous Manufacturing corner powered by CONTINUUS Pharmaceuticals will also be on display.

Expand IMA Group X-PEN

The X-PEN, powered by IMA MED-TECH and available on virtual display, is a versatile modular platform for the final assembly of pen injectors and autoinjectors. The X-PEN portfolio offers flexible solutions ranging from manual to fully automated systems, meeting the needs of diverse production environments with output speeds from 2 PPM to 160 PPM.

Designed for both pre-assembly and final assembly, X-PEN integrates automated quality controls, including force-distance measurements and vision inspection, ensuring optimal precision and product integrity. The platform is ideal for assembling devices used in the treatment of conditions like diabetes, obesity, and multiple sclerosis, among others.

INSIDE IMA Pharma: the All-In-One supplier

IMA Pharma is composed of highly expert divisions able to offer tailor-made solutions for the most sophisticated requests of the pharmaceutical market: IMA Active (Solid Dose Solutions), IMA Life (Aseptic Processing & Freeze Drying Solutions), IMA Safe (Packaging Solutions), IMA EOL (End of Line Solutions) and IMA MED-TECH (Technologies for Medical Devices). Together, they combine unique skills and knowledge where people, equipment and technology come in perfect synergy.

IMA Active offers a complete range of machines for the processing of oral solid dosage forms: granulation equipment, tableting machines, capsule filling machines with a wide range of filling and control systems, capsule and tablet coating machines in perforated pan and solid wall, capsule and tablet weighing machines, product handling and washing systems. After years of study and observation, IMA Active has also taken steps towards Continuous Manufacturing, revolutionising the future of pharmaceutical technologies for OSD forms. In May 2021, IMA finalised the acquisition of the American Company Thomas Engineering (now Thomas Processing), leader in the coating sector from over 50 years. Thomas Processing aims to become the overseas Center of Excellence for coating under the auspices of IMA Active.

IMA Life, which includes the production sites of IMA Life Calenzano, IMA Life Pharmasiena, IMA Life North America, IMA Life Beijing and IMA Life Shanghai, offers a comprehensive product portfolio to process liquids and powders in aseptic and non-aseptic environments: vial and ampoule washers, depyrogenating tunnels, filling and closing machines for vials, ampoules, cartridges and Ready-To-Use components, powder microdosing and macrodosing machines, cappers, containment solutions, including Restricted Area Barrier Systems and isolators, lyophilisation process developments, industrial, pilot, laboratory freeze dryers and automatic and semi-automatic vial loading and unloading systems for freeze dryers. Last but not least, assembly and labelling machines for syringes, labelling machines for vials, ampoules, shaped containers, Blow-Fill-Seal single-dose containers and cartons with the latest serialization systems. Blowing machines, depackers, tray loaders and other ancillary equipment are also available.

IMA Safe, which includes IMA Safe Swiftpack, IMA North America (IMA Safe Nova), IMA Safe Comadis, Omas Tecnosistemi, IMA Sarong, IMA Safe PG and Perfect Pack, specializes in designing and manufacturing complete lines for primary and secondary packaging in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. The IMA Safe division offers a comprehensive range of machines for blister packaging, capsule and tablet counting, sachet and stick packaging, tube, bottle and jar filling and capping, as well as machines for suppositories, ovules, and liquid unit dose form, fill and seal applications, and cartoners.

IMA END-OF-LINE HUB is a unique solution provider of secondary packaging technologies. Each company within the hub brings a specific expertise. IMA BFB is a leading brand in end-of-line technologies ranging from robotic handling to overwrapping, case packing and palletizing. IMA Ciemme is an expert manufacturer of forming, loading and automatic closing technologies. IMA Mespic specialises in tailor-made solutions, from case packers to palletizers. IMA Phoenix is a leading manufacturer of print&apply and modular labellers for self-adhesive labels.

IMA MED-TECH, part of IMA AUTOMATION, specialises in innovative medical assembly technologies. Offering turnkey solutions for the assembly of medical devices, including drug delivery injectors, inhalers, in vitro diagnostics, point-of-care solutions, wearables, pharma caps and complete processing and packaging lines for contact lenses and ophthalmic inserters, IMA MED-TECH provides high-precision systems for both standard and custom solutions.