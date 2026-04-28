IMA unveils ‘Cognitive Manufacturing’ at Interpack 2026

IMA Group will transform a pavilion to demonstrate its approach to connected, data-driven manufacturing systems at Interpack.

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Across more than 4,500 sqm and 38 machines in live motion, attendees will enter a place where technology feels intuitive, where intelligence flows naturally between humans, systems and services, and where automation becomes something more: a connected experience designed around people, performance, and possibility.

At the heart of IMA booth lies The Loop, the Group’s immersive innovation space. Here, cutting-edge ideas come alive: autonomous robotics, AI-driven interactions, and glimpses of how tomorrow’s production environments will think, adapt and evolve, making concrete IMA’s vision of the future of automation, the Cognitive Manufacturing.

Visitors’ journey continues inside the new IMA Service, where Group’s digital universe expands into advanced insights, proactive care and seamless support, redefining what service can be when everything speaks the same intelligent language.

Attendees will also encounter IMA OPENLab, the Group’s world dedicated to materials, sustainability and the future of packaging. A place where creativity meets science, and innovation reshapes what’s possible.

Attendees from all over the world will have the chance to discover many new machines and innovations developed by the main sectors of the IMA Group, namely Pharma, Medical Device Assembly and Consumer (Food, Personal Care and E-Commerce Packaging).

Here are the NEW machines that will be presented at Interpack:

IMA PHARMA is the All-In-One supplier for the processing and packaging of pharmaceutical products thanks to a high technological profile and the ability to offer tailor-made solutions to satisfy the most sophisticated requests of the market, thanks to highly specialised divisions: IMA Active (Solid Dose Solutions), IMA Life (Aseptic Processing & Freeze Drying Solutions), IMA Safe (Packaging Solutions). One supplier that takes care of the complete line, the entire process: achieving real innovation requires the complete interaction of every single element.

DOMINA is a brand new concept of tablet press, ready to change the meaning of production in Pharmaceutical Industry. DOMINA is a modular technological platform that makes possible to build an ideal configuration to perfectly compress any powder into any tablet. This tablet press is easy to use, simple and fast with innovative technical solutions that reach the desired results in terms of product requirements. DOMINA automation is a step ahead of other machines by helping to maximise production and minimise errors.

IMA Thomas ACCELA CTC is the only coater on the market manufactured with an integrated cooling chamber that eliminates the need for additional cooling systems, reducing the footprint of the equipment and streamlining the coating process. ACCELA CTC is designed to manage high production throughputs in a range of 100/1,000 kg/h of large batch sizes of tablets to process in continuous mode. Its advanced design provides pharmaceutical manufacturers with an improved manufacturing process to eliminate material waste and reprocessing during startup and shutdown. The new automatic loading (and unloading) system will be presented.

The full potential of IMA Life's INJECTA 36 high-speed fill-finish line for pre-filled syringes is unlocked by DETECTA, the recently launched high-speed inspection unit that can be integrated downstream. On show at Interpack for the very first time, DETECTA ensures top performance in plunger presence detection and single non-conformity rejection, fully synchronised with INJECTA 36, including speed. This additional technology reinforces process reliability without impacting throughput and adapts freely to various layout configurations.

The TILE-X line will be showcased by IMA Life for the first time ever. TILE-X is a ground-breaking innovation in the fill-finish process, designed to handle Ready-To-Use components using magnetic levitation. Suitable for high-value pharmaceuticals such as biopharmaceuticals and ATMPs with a focus on Cell & Gene therapies, TILE-X extends the concept of modularity, unprecedented in the aseptic fill-finish process. Based on magnetic levitation technologies, TILE-X enables frictionless component handling with zero risk of particulate generation.

At the IsoTech Lab - a corner devoted to the Isolator Research & Development Laboratory - IMA Life experts in aseptic processing will present the new IMA VPHP BioIndicator. Developed to complement Microbiological Support Services, this new generation of biological indicators has been specifically designed for VPHP bio-decontamination cycles used in isolators. IMA VPHP BioIndicator supports Cycle Development, Performance Qualification (PQ), re-qualification, and ongoing contamination control strategies, ensuring robust and defendable 6-log sporicidal performance. These biological indicators are based on Geobacillus stearothermophilus spores (ATCC 12980) and packaged in VPHP-permeable packaging.

The GIANT1 Series by IMA Safe introduces a more integrated and sustainable approach to blister production. At Interpack, the new standard connection debuts with an innovative blister‑overturning module that enhances production flexibility and improves downstream efficiency. By mechanically interlocking blisters, the system reduces stacking height, enabling smaller cartons or increased blister capacity within the same format. This configuration optimises volume usage, reduces packaging material and improves logistics, with potential avoidance of CO₂eq emissions across storage and transport. Requiring no dedicated blister redesign, the module can be activated or bypassed directly from the HMI, ensuring full operational flexibility while supporting more resource‑efficient blister handling.

The GIANT5-A96 produced by IMA Safe sets the benchmark for high‑speed pharmaceutical packaging, reaching 1,300 blisters/minute and 500 cartons/minute. Equipped with the new high‑speed Sombrero feeding system, it ensures precise handling of a wide range of products. At Interpack 2026, the machine will run on mono-PET film and will also serve as the launch platform for IMA’s new robotic line‑clearance technology. This patented solution replaces traditional multi‑camera setups with a single‑camera robotic unit capable of inspecting an entire line, simplifying hardware, maintenance and cleaning while improving accessibility.

The SAAS Series is a family of vertical FFS machines for suppositories, designed by IMA Sarong to deliver high productivity, low noise levels and reliable hygienic performance. The platform integrates modular forming solutions, precise sealing, accurate volumetric dosing and an efficient spiral‑path cooling system for controlled solidification. At Interpack, IMA will showcase the SAAS2, the most compact model in the range. With an output of up to 6,000 packs/hour in automatic or semi‑automatic mode, it is ideal for flexible and space‑constrained production needs. The full series reaches 30,000 suppositories/ovules per hour, with interchangeable forming stations for aluminium and plastic and consistent, low‑waste dosing managed via HMI.