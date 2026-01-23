Jabil announces collaboration with TxSphere

Jabil, a healthcare manufacturing solutions providers, announced it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with TxSphere, which develops and licenses technology for drug delivery devices for drug-device combination products.

Under the terms of this agreement, Jabil plans to manufacture TxSphere’s reusable on-body injector technology, including fill finish for the devices’ primary drug packs.

As biologics are adopted across the pharmaceutical industry, there is an emerging need for devices that can deliver drugs at high volume in a comfortable and convenient format for patients. TxSphere’s on-body injectors serve the need for a device that can deliver drugs at a higher volume and higher viscosity than a traditional autoinjector.

TxSphere’s reusable on-body injector technology offers pharmaceutical companies a price-competitive, easily configurable solution. The device accommodates multiple primary pack configurations for a wide dosing range — from 3 mL to 50 mL — based upon a commercially precedented mechanism. Their injector design is intuitive, compact, and convenient for patient use for medicines that cannot be delivered via an autoinjector. With a primary container and reusable drive unit, the platform is also a more sustainable solution than single-use delivery devices.

“This manufacturing collaboration with TxSphere is a great addition to Jabil’s existing drug delivery device development and healthcare manufacturing capabilities across our global footprint,” says James O’Gorman, Jabil’s vice president of Pharma Solutions. “Through this work and our recent addition of Pii’s fill-finish services, we can truly be a one stop shop to help pharmaceutical companies take drug products from concept to commercialization while also ensuring device compatibility for performance and patient comfort.”

“Developing a drug delivery device requires the highest levels of expertise, compliance, and execution. As a global leader in healthcare manufacturing, Jabil is the perfect collaborator to help us bring our reusable on-body injector technology to life at scale that can make a real impact in patients’ lives,” said Chaoyoung Lee, president at TxSphere.