Körber and TetraScience partner to increase data integrity in manufacturing

TetraScience, the Scientific Data Cloud company, and Körber, a specialist in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and integrated solutions, have entered into a partnership to make available previously unachievable insights, facilitating enhanced operational efficiency within the biopharmaceutical manufacturing process.

Key highlights:

Körber and TetraScience partner to speed up productivity and increase data integrity for process scale-up and manufacturing operations in biopharma.

Körber offers software solutions dedicated to the pharma-related industries including the PAS-X MES Suite , a Manufacturing Execution System.

, a Manufacturing Execution System. The recent partnership will allow customers to increase efficiencies and ensure a consistent, reliable supply of critical therapies to patients.

Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network, commented on the recent partnership: "Körber's PAS-X Savvy provides powerful analysis and modeling capabilities for the full biopharmaceutical production life cycle. Our partnership, for the first time, allows lab and manufacturing control data to be visualised, analysed, and reported, accelerating process transfer, development, and increasing quality/yield in manufacturing. The combination of Tetra's Scientific Data Cloud and advanced analytics enables biopharmaceutical customers to innovate in bioprocessing.”

Körber offers software solutions dedicated to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy industries, including the PAS-X MES Suite, a Manufacturing Execution System. PAS-X Savvy uniquely combines bioprocess domain knowledge into an intuitive, easy-to-use SaaS that analyses, interprets, and predicts across multiple unit operations, including the use of real-time digital twins. Additionally, PAS-X Savvy automates report generation facilitating knowledge retention and transfer.

“Our mission is to speed time-to-market by 50% through breaking data silos and providing unique data analytics solutions in biopharma. TetraScience is the perfect partner for PAS-X Savvy to accelerate Pharma 4.0,” said Dr. Petra Lubitz, director PAS-X Savvy, Körber Business Area Pharma.

The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud centralises data from thousands of sources and engineers the data to a vendor-agnostic format that is harmonised, compliant, liquid, and actionable (known as Tetra Data). By centralising scientific data into a universally adoptable format, customers can easily automate workflows and perform advanced analytics, resulting in improved insights and productivity.

“We’re thrilled that TetraScience joins the ‘Körber Ecosystem Partner’ program as a PAS-X Data & Intelligence Partner. Together, we provide cloud-based data analytics that help our customers scale up and optimise manufacturing operations,” said Lars Hornung, senior principal alliances and technology partners software, Körber Business Area Pharma. “Our partnership will allow customers to increase efficiencies and ensure a consistent, reliable supply of critical therapies to patients.”

“Scientific data must undergo an exact and sequential engineering process to yield data sets capable of being effectively exploited by analytics, including ML and AI,” said Patrick Grady, TetraScience chairman and CEO. “We welcome Körber to the Tetra Partner Network so that our combined expertise can enable these applications at scale to exponentially accelerate and improve manufacturing outcomes.”