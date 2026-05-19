Körber announces an additional MES offering with PAS-X Neo

At the Pharma Manufacturing World Summit, Körber announced its additional MES (Manufacturing Execution System) solution PAS-X Neo which is specifically designed to enable small and mid sized pharmaceutical companies and sites to digitalise shop floor operations quickly, effectively, and with a clear path for future growth.

× Expand Körber

With this additional MES product, Körber extends its existing PAS-X portfolio with for example PAS-X MES, PAS-X Savvy or AI solutions and enables an easy entry into PAS-X and the Körber Ecosystem to life science manufacturers that want to start small and scale as their business grows.

Many pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers still rely on paper based or fragmented shop floor processes. This leads to manual errors, inefficiencies, and increased compliance risk. At the same time, limited internal IT, validation, and MES capacities make digitalisation projects difficult to start and hard to sustain.

Körber’s PAS-X Neo is a purpose built MES for small and mid sized companies and sites designed to address these challenges. It builds on a lean, standardised, cloud native architecture with essential GMP functionality, enabling cost-efficient operations, low IT complexity, and regulatory compliance. The solution is designed for fast implementation and provides a right sized entry point into PAS-X and the Körber Ecosystem.

“We will deliver a world-leading MES platform that makes enterprise-grade innovation accessible to small and mid-sized pharmaceutical manufacturers and sites, empowering them to operate digital, connected and regulatory-compliant from day one. By bringing together cloud-native architecture, AI-powered tooling, and deep domain expertise across MES and line-level operations, we are shaping the next era of pharmaceutical manufacturing and expanding our leadership in the fast-growing Tier-2 and Tier-3 market,” says Oliver Weber, EVP Software, Körber Business Area Pharma.

“Digitalisation in pharma must not be an all or nothing decision,” adds Pierrick Lebigre, vice president Product, Software, Körber Business Area Pharma. “With our new PAS-X Neo, we bring the proven quality, compliance, and reliability of our flagship product PAS X MES into a right sized, cloud native solution. This gives manufacturers a simple, secure and future-proof first step into MES based operations.”

Customers benefit from fast time to value. The goal is to implement the software within less than two months using standardised templates, minimal configuration effort, and AI support. Pharma grade compliance is built in from day one, including ALCOA+, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, EU Annex 11, audit trails, and electronic signatures. The SaaS delivery model reduces effort and total cost of ownership. No local infrastructure is required, and pre-validated building blocks reduce the validation effort. The solution complements Körber’s flagship PAS-X MES and in future will provide benefits in terms of interoperability between MES systems across different sites, as well as a clearly defined upgrade path.