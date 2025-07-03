Körber enables integration of PAS-X MES with Rommelag's machines

Rommelag has successfully achieved the “Ready” level certification in Körber’s PAS-X MSI Plug & Produce program.

× Expand Pro.Sto Shutterstock

This certification confirms the compatibility of Rommelag’s aseptic filling machines with Körber’s PAS-X MES interface standards, enabling "simplified, faster integration" for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

With the PAS-X MSI Plug & Produce program, Körber’s Business Area Pharma offers a standardised approach to connect systems and equipment to its PAS-X MES. Rommelag’s newly certified “Ready” interface helps reduce custom engineering efforts and accelerates time-to-operation for customers looking to integrate Rommelag’s filling machines into digital manufacturing environments running PAS-X MES.

“This certification is a very useful step towards easier integration of our systems at our mutual customers,” said Lars Hornung, senior principal alliances & technology partners software at Körber Business Area Pharma. “At Körber, our goal is to minimise the complexity of system integration in our customers' production environments. Within the Körber Ecosystem, we collaborate with partners like Rommelag to enable integration based on standard interfaces to accelerate projects.”

“Achieving the ‘Ready’ certification is a significant milestone in our digitalisation journey. It confirms our commitment to seamlessly integrate our aseptic filling technology into PAS-X MES environments and demonstrates our commitment to open standards and customer-centric innovation. Together with Körber, we’re enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers to accelerate their digital transformation and reduce integration complexity – delivering real value from day one," said Marcel Gehrlein, managing director at Rommelag Digital.