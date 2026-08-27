Körber launches new PAS-X MES version

Körber has released the latest version of its PAS-X Manufacturing Execution System.

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PAS-X MES 3.4.2 helps pharma and life science manufacturers maximise operational performance while lowering infrastructure and maintenance efforts.

The new PAS-X MES 3.4.2 expands shopfloor capabilities and is, for example, well suited for Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT) manufacturing, supporting Chain of Identity and Chain of Custody, material traceability and mobile photo documentation. CGT companies benefit from improved operator guidance, end-to-end traceability and enhanced process security for highly individualised therapies.

PAS-X SmartInstall automates deployments, updates, validation checks, and reporting. The new installation process, based on Kubernetes Operators, reduces installation effort to just a few hours while increasing system availability.

Infrastructure requirements have been further reduced by migrating core services to GraalVM, a high-performance runtime environment that optimises Java applications. As a result, memory consumption is reduced by up to 50% while startup times are improved, further modernising the PAS-X MES system architecture.

“The new PAS-X MES 3.4.2 version is another important step in our mission to help pharma and life science manufacturers achieve greater efficiency with lower operational effort,” says Pierrick Lebigre, vice president product, software, Körber Business Area Pharma. “This release combines enhanced shopfloor capabilities with significant improvements in deployment automation, infrastructure efficiency and system observability. Customers benefit from lower total cost of ownership, faster operations and greater agility in highly regulated manufacturing environments.”

The new PAS-X Data Access 3.2 version, released alongside PAS-X MES 3.4.2, further strengthens the data foundation of PAS-X MES by doubling the scope of trusted, reusable manufacturing data available to data & analytics teams. The expanded data model provides richer context across processes, materials, products, and sites, enabling deeper operational insight while reducing the long-term effort required to integrate, maintain, and scale MES data across enterprise analytics and AI initiatives.

The latest PAS-X MES release also introduces new observability tools, providing unified metrics, logs and traces across application, platform and infrastructure layers to accelerate issue detection and resolution. In addition, new warehouse and material management capabilities improve material request and supply workflows, strengthen WMS integration (Warehouse Management System) and increase accessibility of operational data.