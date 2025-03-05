KAX Group announce launch of VEKTOR VAULT

KAX Group has announced the launch of VEKTOR VAULT. VEKTOR VAULT records and secures data and models at every step in the process within PATForm, a total package of multivariate data analysis software.

From approval for model development in VEKTOR DIREKTOR through to building of process control methods in ProaXesS, to full deployment using ProaXesS in cGMP and implementation of continuous improvement.

The new complete system is designed to be instrument agnostic so no matter what instrument or data source manufacturers are using, PATForm can be deployed and integrated easily.

By using PATForm which includes VEKTOR VAULT and the MVDA software of VEKTOR DIREKTOR and ProaXesS, manufacturers are able to have one encompassing system that ensures data integrity, quality, data management and control meeting data governance requirements and ensuring regulatory compliance. PATForm delivers end-to-end data acquisition and approval, data modelling and deployment in the manufacturing process under one lifecycle model. All within a system that is FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliant.

At every step in the manufacturing process companies will be able to accurately, and clearly show their data approval process, their method and model validation process and their approval prior to full deployment and ongoing continuous improvement in the cGMP environment. It is a must have for anyone in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and other industry sectors where traceability and compliance is a critical requirement.

Brad Swarbrick, co-founder and managing director KAX Group said: “The team at KAX Group are experts in the field of PAT in the pharmaceutical space. Having met with leaders in the industry we knew that PATForm was the perfect solution, incorporating VEKTOR VAULT means we can provide a total package to industry that is exactly what the organisations need. Anyone working in the field of MVDA in pharma should take a look at this to meet their data compliance and data management needs.”

Rajani Davuluri, co-founder and technical director said: “PATForm with the addition of VEKTOR VAULT is truly unique in that it is completely vendor agnostic therefore data from any source can be utilised. It can be very easily integrated into existing systems using different instruments and with the expertise we have at KAX Group we can also customise for the specific drivers being used within manufacturing or development organisational groups.”