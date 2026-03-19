KROHNE highlights electromagnetic flowmeter at INTERPHEX 2026

KROHNE, a provider of industrial process instrumentation, has announced the pre-launch of its next-generation Single-Use electromagnetic flowmeter, the FLEXMAG 6100, at INTERPHEX 2026.

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The event will take place from 21-23rd April at the Javits Center in New York City. Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #1462 to explore the innovative advancements in single-use biopharmaceutical applications.

Building on the success of the FLEXMAG 4050 C, the FLEXMAG 6100 represents a significant leap forward in Single-Use flow measurement technology. The FLEXMAG 4050 C, renowned for its biocompatible and gamma-sterilisable disposable flow tube, set the standard for single-use applications such as filtration processes, chromatography, and buffer and media preparation. Its electromagnetic design ensures stable, direct, and accurate volumetric flow measurement, unaffected by fluid properties like colour, viscosity or density. The single-use flow path tubes are gamma sterilisable at 25…40 kGy irradiation, with all wetted materials complying with FDA/USP Class VI and ISO 10993 standards, manufactured in an ISO 13485 certified site within an ISO 7 clean room environment.

The FLEXMAG 6100 takes these features to the next level by integrating a fully digital interface using the Ethernet/IP communication protocol, enhancing connectivity and data management. The improved current output, combined with a completely galvanically isolated power supply architecture, ensures high measurement accuracy even in challenging applications. Additionally, the FLEXMAG 6100 introduces advanced diagnostic functions and error indication via built-in LED, significantly enhancing monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities.

With a reduced footprint for the sensor unit, the FLEXMAG 6100's transmitter is now designed as a separate unit, offering greater flexibility and ease of installation. This new model continues to feature the single barb fitting, meeting biopharmaceutical requirements for adaptation to single-use systems, and is compatible with both braided and non-braided hoses. Disposable single-use flow tubes are packed in double-sealed individual pouches, and the transmitter can accommodate two different flow tube sizes, allowing end users to handle two different flow ranges by simply exchanging the tube without the need for re-calibration. Another key innovation of the FLEXMAG 6100 is its ability to measure flow in two different directions, providing greater versatility and adaptability, especially for complex single-use system designs in biopharmaceutical processes.