KROHNE introduces OPTIWAVE 1530 & 1560 Radar level transmitters

KROHNE, a provider of industrial process instrumentation, announces the new OPTIWAVE 1530 and OPTIWAVE 1560 radar FMCW level transmitters for solids and liquid applications.

× Expand KROHNE

This technology is designed to provide a solution across industries such as metals, minerals, mining, and water and wastewater, delivering accurate, non-contact measurement of solids and liquids. The OPTIWAVE 1530 provides a cost-effective solution with a measuring range of 0–15 m (49.2 ft), making it well-suited for small to medium silos, stockpiles, bunkers, and tanks. The OPTIWAVE 1560 extends this capability to 30 m (98.4 ft) for long-range measurement in tall silos, large tanks, and deep vessels. Both models deliver drift-free, maintenance-free operation without the need for recalibration over the lifetime of the product, significantly reducing total cost of ownership.

Built for durability, both models feature a compact, robust design with fully potted electronics to protect internal components from dust, condensation, vibration, and shocks. The flush-mounted, concave PVDF lens antenna offers excellent chemical resistance and a self-draining design to prevent buildup, maintain a stable radar signal, and ensure consistent performance, even with condensation present.

With a narrow 4° beam angle, these transmitters achieve exceptional accuracy in tight spaces and in vessels with internal obstructions by avoiding interference from walls or fixtures. Their extremely high dynamic range ensures reliable performance on dusty surfaces, foamy or agitated liquids, condensation, or poorly reflecting media. Virtually no dead zone maximises the usable measurement range, even in small tanks.

Installation is simplified with a unique 3" threaded connection that fits standard flanges and accessories without protruding into nozzles, eliminating potential measurement interference. For extreme conditions, an optional IP68-rated waterproof version offers maximum protection in heavy rain, outdoor dusty environments, and flood-prone areas.

Commissioning and operation are streamlined using Bluetooth connectivity with the OPTICHECK Level Mobile app, enabling safe, remote setup from the ground, no climbing tanks or silos required. Pre-configured application templates in the app offer step-by-step guided setup, while flexibility to switch measurement parameters for other applications helps adapt to changing process needs. HART communication with OPTICHECK DTM allows quick integration into control systems, and built-in OPTICHECK diagnostics continuously monitor device health to reduce downtime.

Maintenance and compliance are streamlined with on-site verification that requires no process interruption, a one-click verifiable status report for documentation, and advanced algorithms, including Tank Bottom Management, to filter false echoes and ensure accurate empty tank detection, even in challenging media. Each device includes a 5 m/16.4 ft shielded cable, comes backed by a 3‑year warranty, and offers a wide range of accessories such as brackets, flanges, and weather covers.

With the launch of the OPTIWAVE 1530 and 1560, KROHNE delivers a new level of precision, reliability, and versatility to level measurement technology. Both models combine robust construction with radar performance, giving industries the accuracy they need with the ease of installation and maintenance they demand, ultimately helping customers optimise processes, reduce costs, and ensure long-term measurement confidence.