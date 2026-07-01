Lonza expands HPAPI capacity in Visp

Lonza, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has announced plans to enhance its drug-linker centre of excellence and expand payload-linker manufacturing capacity at its Visp site.

× Expand Shutterstock - SevenMaps Visp, Switzerland

The expansion will establish new commercial-scale capabilities for the manufacture of highly complex and highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) and ADC payload-linkers, reinforcing Lonza’s position as the leading and fully-integrated CDMO partner in the ADC space.

ADCs represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the pharmaceutical market, with increasing demand for complex payload-linkers that require customised synthesis and advanced purification technologies. These molecules are becoming more structurally complex and driving the need for specialized highly potent manufacturing capabilities.

The investment will add new manufacturing capacity within an existing GMP facility, bringing additional payload-linker production and purification alongside dedicated analytical and process development laboratories. The facility is designed for multipurpose use and scale-out, enabling flexible production of a broad range of payload-linker molecules, with the option to add additional suites as customer demand grows.

The new capacity is closely connected to Lonza’s broader integrated ADC ecosystem in Visp, which includes monoclonal antibody manufacture, conjugation and drug product (DP) manufacturing capabilities in Visp and Stein (CH) and is complemented by additional quality control (QC) capacity capable of handling highly potent payload-linker molecules. The facility is expected to be operational in 2028, supporting both clinical and commercial programs and enabling customers to accelerate time to market for innovative ADC therapies.

Christian Seufert, head of advanced synthesis, Lonza, said: "The rapid growth of the ADC market is driving increasing demand for highly complex payload-linkers that require advanced manufacturing capabilities. Lonza remains committed to investing and further developing its integrated ADC offering. This investment reflects that commitment by expanding our capacity to support this next generation of therapies and enabling our customers to progress efficiently from development to commercial supply, ultimately helping bring targeted, potentially life-changing treatments to patients.”