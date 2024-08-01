Marion and Kason boost blending capacity at Almac Pharma Services

Marion Process Solutions and Kason Corporation - part of Advanced Material Processing (AMP) - have increased the blending capabilities at global headquarters in Northern Ireland.

× Expand Almac Pharma Services

The collaboration marks a milestone in the ongoing partnership between the two companies, showcasing AMP’s commitment to supporting the pharmaceutical industry with innovative solutions.

The recent project involved AMP equipping Almac Pharma Services - a member of the Almac Group - with two Kason MO-B-V Centrifugal Sifters and four Marion Blenders, all customised to meet stringent industry regulations. The new installations are part of a major expansion at Almac’s 32,000 sq ft custom-built facility aimed at increasing their commercial manufacturing and packaging capacities to meet the growing global demand for sachet drug products.

“AMP is dedicated to advancing the pharmaceutical manufacturing process with equipment that not only meets but exceeds industry standards,” said Tom Finnegan, director of sales, Automated Handling Solutions (AHS) & Advanced Material Processing (AMP). “Our technology is specifically designed to enhance production efficiency and product quality, ensuring our clients like Almac can achieve their operational goals effectively.”

The installation of the new equipment has significantly increased Almac’s blending capacity, allowing for larger volumes of materials to be processed more quickly. This enhancement is crucial as Almac continues to expand its reach and capabilities in serving a global client base. The reliability and technological advancement of AMP's equipment also mean improved consistency and precision in Almac's product output.

“Working with AMP has allowed us to significantly upscale our manufacturing capabilities,” said Wayne McCarten, technical specialist at Almac Pharma Services. “The integration of their high-performance blending equipment into our production lines has not only increased our capacity but also maintained the high-quality standards we are known for.”

The successful installation and commissioning of the equipment was meticulously planned and executed, ensuring minimal disruption to Almac’s operations. AMP’s ongoing support and expertise have been instrumental in the integration of new technologies into Almac’s processes.

In the future, Almac Pharma Services plans to continue collaborating with AMP for upcoming equipment needs and technological upgrades. This partnership aims to further innovate and strengthen Almac's offerings as it adapts to the increasing complexities and demands of the pharmaceutical industry.