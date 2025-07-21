Meech launches 906 Hyperion 24V Power Supply Unit

Meech International has introduced the 906 Hyperion 24V Power Supply Unit (PSU), a compact, high-voltage AC power supply with 24VDC input developed to support static management equipment across a wide range of industrial settings, especially useful for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The 906 PSU replaces Meech’s existing 904 and 905 AC power units, delivering new smart features and more reliable performance in challenging factory conditions.

Static control

Static electricity poses several critical risks in pharmaceutical manufacturing, where even minor contamination can compromise health and safety, and yields. Static increases contamination risks by attracting dust, particles or microbes compromising sterility. Fine, dry powders such as lactose in chutes, or ingredients in gaseous or liquid states commonly used in pharma manufacturing can generate dangerous levels of static, presenting a combustion risk. Typical problems arising from unmanaged static include powder adhesion, weight variability, or defects in tablet production.

For example, static can cause weighing equipment to produce inaccurate readings – a major concern in pharma manufacturing, where precise dosage measurements down to the milligram are essential for product safety and efficacy. Targeted ionisation can neutralise built-up charges, helping ensure consistent flow and accurate measurements. This is particularly critical as high-precision, flow-dependent processes like continuous manufacturing gain momentum in pharma.

Whatever the setting, the equipment needed to manage static or control contamination needs its own, consistent, high-voltage power supply to function reliably. Traditionally power units have an AC supply which can be susceptible to voltage fluctuations, sags, and surges. Utilising a 24VDC supply is a significant step forward in this respect, offering improved stability, reliability, and compatibility with modern control systems.

Made for modern manufacturing

Meech’s new PSU operates on a universal 24VDC input, allowing it to be used with standard adapters without needing to specify different models for different regions or equipment. Adjustable output voltage (2 to 7kVAC) means it can adapt to the needs of different materials and applications. It can power up to four pieces of Meech AC ionising equipment simultaneously, offering flexibility for a variety of industrial settings and line configurations.

Smart features – including remote control, health monitoring, and standby mode – help by making maintenance easier, cutting energy use, and keeping equipment running reliably.

For manufacturers upgrading from older Meech power units, mounting holes on the 906 match those of the 904 and 905 units for easy replacement, while its compact footprint makes it easier to install in tight spaces or around other legacy equipment – a common challenge in older production lines.

Together, these features make it easier to introduce or upgrade static management capabilities into existing lines, particularly where adding new technology can be challenging.

Tried and tested

The reimagined power unit is the result of more than 18 months of collaboration between Meech’s engineering and production experts. It was developed to address common challenges faced in global manufacturing environments – including energy inefficiency, complex equipment configurations, and harsh operating conditions. In regions such as India, where factory temperatures regularly exceed 40°C, equipment can be prone to failure or short-circuiting. This unit is engineered to perform reliably in extreme heat and high humidity, with a tested operating tolerance of up to 85°C.

Built-in temperature and fault monitoring can automatically shut the system down in the event of an issue, while remote alert capabilities help detect problems early and support proactive maintenance strategies. Rigorous testing was carried out to ensure safety, consistency and reliability in even the most demanding industrial settings.

“With the new 906 Hyperion 24V PSU, manufacturers can expect a unit that delivers power more precisely to keep processes running reliably and more efficiently, reducing the day-to-day complexity of managing static control in demanding environments like pharmaceutical supply production,” said Ian Atkinson, sales director at Meech.

“We have tested the unit extensively in tough conditions and carefully refined it to fit seamlessly into how our customers actually work, no matter where they are in the world.”