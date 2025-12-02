Mettler-Toledo launches X3 Series to transform bulk flow inspection

Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection has unveiled the new X3 Series of bulk flow x-ray inspection systems, designed to deliver physical contamination detection, precision waste reduction and simplified operation.

× Expand Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection

Consisting of the X13 and X53 models, the design of the X3 Series for bulk inspection is developed from the acclaimed X2 family, with commonised parts. It offers hygienic design, streamlined usability, and the advanced performance required by pharmaceutical producers worldwide.

Designed for bulk applications

The X3 Series has been developed specifically for unpackaged, loose-flow, bulk products on conveyors. Both systems in the series can detect contaminants as small as 0.3 - 0.4 mm, depending on application and contaminant material, protecting equipment, preventing costly recalls and supporting compliance with global safety standards and regulations. Typical applications include tablets, pills and small sachets.

Reject options include a 30-nozzle air blast for pinpoint removal of contaminants in smaller products, or a 6-flap pusher reject for the removal of contamination in larger produce. With reject devices positioned above the product, they are less likely to become blocked or clogged with product debris, thereby maintaining performance and supporting hygienic handling. These targeted reject systems allow manufacturers to significantly minimise product waste and protect profitability.

The smart design of both systems includes tool-free belt and guide removal to simplify cleaning routines. This is complemented by an intuitive automatic product configuration to reduce operator errors.

With throughput rates of up to 5,000 kg/hour, the X3 Series maximises efficiency while giving manufacturers confidence in product quality and compliance.

X13 x-ray inspection system

The X13 combines powerful detection with an affordable price point to provide a cost-effective gateway to advanced bulk inspection. Equipped with HiGain+ detector technology and ContamPlus software, it delivers sharp imaging and reliable detection of physical contaminants such as metal, glass and dense plastics in a large variety of bulk flow applications, regardless of consistency or format.

X53 dual-energy x-ray inspection system

As the premium solution from the range, the X53 is engineered for manufacturers who handle the most complex bulk products and require exceptional accuracy. Building on the performance of the X13, the X53 integrates HiGain+ DE (Dual Energy) detector technology and AMD (Advanced Material Discrimination) Pro software to deliver an additional layer of analytical intelligence. By processing two energy spectrums simultaneously, the X53 can differentiate between materials with similar densities, such as dense plastic and product, allowing it to detect challenging low-density contaminants that single-energy systems may miss.

The X53 also introduces enhanced traceability and automation features, including product validation routines, self-checking performance verification and a fully lockable inspection tunnel for secure operation. These capabilities make it the ideal choice for high-throughput or high-risk environments, where ultimate sensitivity, reliability and compliance are critical.

Operator-friendly design

Both X3 models feature front open conveyor access, and tool-free removal of key components. Options such as belt scrapers, water-cleaning systems and removable guide rails make sanitation faster and more effective, while integrated cable management reduces clutter. Each system is available with a choice of ingress protection ratings up to IP69, providing flexibility to suit different hygiene standards and cleaning regimes.

Automatic set-up and a 15.6 inch touchscreen interface make the systems easy to operate, even in busy production environments. The intuitive design reduces training requirements and minimises the risk of human errors to support consistent compliance and uptime.

Service and global reach

All Mettler-Toledo x-ray solutions can be remotely supported by a global Service Support team. Tailored service plans and spare parts kits can be supplied to help maximise uptime and manage maintenance costs.

Chris Plant, head of sales X-ray Inspection, Mettler-Toledo Safeline X-ray said: “The launch of the X3 Series is a major milestone for bulk flow inspection. With the X13 and X53, we are combining exceptional detection capabilities with hygienic design and versatile reject options that significantly reduce waste. We are positive that the X3 Series will enable manufacturers to protect equipment, reduce costs and build consumer trust, while simplifying compliance in an increasingly demanding regulatory environment.”