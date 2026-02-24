MGS acquires medical injection moulder Knudsen Plast A/S

MGS, a global healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), has announced the acquisition of Knudsen Plast A/S, a premier Denmark-based injection moulder with more than 40 years of dedicated healthcare manufacturing experience.

× Expand MGS

With operations in both Denmark and Slovakia, the acquisition of Knudsen Plast A/S enhances MGS’ ability to support customer needs across Europe with expanded cleanroom capacity, deep injection moulding expertise and greater proximity to fast-growing regional supply chains.

“This acquisition is beneficial for both MGS and Knudsen Plast customers,” said Paul Manley, president and CEO of MGS. “MGS benefits from Knudsen Plast’s highly respected technical expertise, strong quality systems and a commitment to delivering innovations that improve lives. At the same time, Knudsen Plast customers benefit from MGS’ vertically integrated solutions across Design & Development, Tooling, Automation and Manufacturing. Together, we are better positioned to help leading healthcare innovators accelerate development, strengthen supply chains and scale production with confidence”

Jens Kristian Pedersen, managing director of Knudsen Plast A/S, echoes these sentiments. “Joining MGS is a natural next step for our team and our customers. We are both deeply committed to advancing healthcare innovations, and have cultures built on responsibility, precision and trust.”

Soren Nielsen, managing director of Knudsen Plast Slovakia said: “This relationship opens new opportunities to bring greater value to Pharma, Diagnostic and MedTech companies in Central and Eastern Europe, while giving our employees an enhanced ability to grow within a global organisation.”

Across its facilities, Knudsen Plast is recognised for delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that not only meet, but help shape rigorous quality standards alongside its customers.

MGS now employs 1,600 team members across 13 global facilities, strengthening its position as a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare development and manufacturing solutions. This includes:

Expanded cleanroom moulding capacity in Europe.

Enhanced regional supply chain resilience.

Increased access to healthcare-focused moulding expertise.

New career and development opportunities for employees across Knudson Plast and MGS.

With expanded capabilities across Europe and North America, MGS continues to provide customers with access to world-class expertise closer to home.